WASHINGTON Aug 14 A group of former U.S.
intelligence and Special Forces operatives is set to launch a
media campaign, including TV ads, that scolds President Barack
Obama for taking credit for the killing of Osama bin Laden and
arg u es that high-level leaks are endangering American lives.
Leaders of the group, the Special Operations OPSEC Education
Fund Inc, say it is nonpartisan and unconnected to any political
party or presidential campaign. It is registered as a so-called
social welfare group, which means its primary purpose is to
further the common good and its political activities should be
secondary.
In the past, military exploits have been turned against
presidential candidates by outside groups, most famously the
Swift Boat ads in 2004 that questioned Democratic nominee John
Kerry's Vietnam War service.
The OPSEC group says it is not political and aims to save
American lives. Its first public salvo is a 22-minute film that
includes criticism of Obama and his administration. The film, to
be released on Wednesday, was seen in advance by Reuters.
"Mr. President, you did not kill Osama bin Laden, America
did. The work that the American military has done killed Osama
bin Laden. You did not," Ben Smith, identified as a Navy SEAL,
says in the film.
"As a citizen, it is my civic duty to tell the president to
stop leaking information to the enemy," Smith continues. "It
will get Americans killed."
An Obama campaign official said: "No one in this group is in
a position to speak with any authority on these issues and on
what impact these leaks might have, and it's clear they've
resorted to making things up for purely political reasons."
Obama has highlighted his foreign policy record on the
campaign trail, emphasizing how he presided over the killing of
bin Laden, as well as how he ended the war in Iraq and set a
timeline for winding down the war in Afghanistan.
However, Obama has come under sharp attack from Republican
lawmakers who have accused his administration of being behind
high-level leaks of classified information.
They have pointed to media reports about clandestine drone
attacks, informants planted in al Qaeda affiliates and alleged
cyber-warfare against Iran that Republicans say were calculated
to promote Obama's image as a strong leader in an election year.
The White House has denied leaking classified information.
The president of Special Operations OPSEC Education Fund
Inc, Scott Taylor, is a former Navy SEAL who in 2010 ran
unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for a congressional
seat in Virginia.
Calling itself "OPSEC" for short - which in spy jargon means
"operational security" - the anti-leak group incorporated last
June in Delaware, a state that has the most secretive corporate
registration rules in the U.S.
It also set itself up as a nonprofit organization under
section 501(c)4 of the U.S. Tax Code, allowing it to keep
donors' identities secret. Spokesmen for the group declined to
discuss its sources of financing.
Several group representatives say their main motivation for
setting up OPSEC was dismay at recent detailed media leaks about
sensitive operations.
In an interview, Taylor denied OPSEC had any political
slant. He described the group as a "watchdog organization" but
added that the current administration "has certainly leaked more
than others."
OPSEC spokesmen said the group has about $1 million at its
disposal and hopes to raise more after the release of its
mini-documentary, entitled "Dishonorable Disclosures," which
aims, in spy-movie style, to document a recent spate of leaks
regarding sensitive intelligence and military operations.
Following the film's release, OPSEC's spokesmen said, the
group expects to produce TV spots on the anti-leak theme that
will air in a number of states, including Virginia, Florida,
Ohio, Colorado, North Carolina and Nevada - key battleground
states.
Fred Rustmann, a former undercover case officer for the CIA
who is a spokesman for the group, insisted its focus on leaks
was "not a partisan concern." But he said the current
administration had been leaking secrets "to help this guy get
re-elected, at the expense of peoples' lives.... We want to see
that they don't do this again."
Chad Kolton, a former spokesman for the office of Director
of National Intelligence during the George W. Bush
administration who now represents OPSEC, also said the group's
message and make-up are nonpolitical.
"You'll see throughout the film that concern about
protecting the lives of intelligence and Special Forces officers
takes precedence over partisanship," he said.
Responding to criticism about the president taking credit
for the bin Laden raid, an Obama campaign official pointed to an
interview with CNN last month in which Admiral Bill McRaven,
commander of the raid, said: "At the end of the day, make no
mistake about it, it was the president of the United States that
shouldered the burden for this operation, that made the hard
decisions, that was instrumental in the planning process,
because I pitched every plan to him."
"I think Admiral McRaven knows more about the President's
role in the bin Laden operation than this group," the campaign
official said.