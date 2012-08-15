* Documentary-style video has interviews with former spies,
commandos
* Group launching attack says it is non-partisan
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 Barack Obama's re-election
campaign o n Wednesday accused Republicans of trying to "Swift
Boat" the president, a reference to hardball smear tactics used
to attack the war record of Democratic Senator John Kerry when
he unsuccessfully challenged George W. Bush for the White House
in 2004.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that a group of former U.S.
intelligence and Special Forces operatives was preparing to
launch a media campaign, including TV ads, that scolds Obama for
taking credit for the killing of Osama bin Laden and accuses his
administration of leaking U.S. secrets for political advantage.
The group, the Special Operations OPSEC Education Fund Inc,
unveiled a documentary-style video featuring interviews with
former spies and U.S. military commandos on Wednesday.
The Obama campaign hit back.
"The Republicans are resorting to 'Swift Boat' tactics
because when it comes to foreign policy and national security,
Mitt Romney has offered nothing but reckless rhetoric," said
campaign spokesman Ben LaBolt.
Romney's "two major foreign policy speeches never even
mentioned al Qaeda once, and he hasn't outlined a plan for
America's relations with a single region of the world," LaBolt
said. "In 2008, the president said he'd end the war in Iraq in a
responsible way and refocus on taking out al Qaeda's leaders,
and few would question that he's kept his word."
The term "Swift Boat" refers to a discredited political
smear campaign used to attack Kerry, a decorated Vietnam War
veteran, in the 2004 presidential election. As a young U.S. Navy
officer during the war, Kerry commanded a class of vessel called
a "Swift Boat."
The 22-minute video released on Wednesday by the group known
as OPSEC - spy jargon for "operational security" - contains
interviews with people identified as former U.S. military and
intelligence operatives.
They accuse Obama of claiming undeserved credit for the May
2011 U.S. raid by Navy SEAL commandos which killed bin Laden,
and castigate the administration for alleged news leaks.
"Mr. President, you did not kill Osama bin Laden, America
did. The work that the American military has done killed Osama
bin Laden. You did not," Ben Smith, identified as a Navy SEAL,
says in the film.
"As a citizen, it is my civic duty to tell the president to
stop leaking information to the enemy," Smith added. "It will
get Americans killed."
Leaders of OPSEC said it is nonpartisan and unconnected to
any political party or presidential campaign. It is registered
as a so-called social welfare group, which means its primary
purpose is to further the common good and its political
activities should be secondary.
However, the group was incorporated in June in Delaware, a
state that has the most secretive corporate registration rules
in the United States. It also set itself up as a nonprofit
organization under section 501(c)4 of the U.S. Tax Code,
allowing it to keep donors' identities secret. Group spokesman
declined to discuss its sources of financing.
The group's president, Scott Taylor, is a former Navy SEAL
who in 2010 ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for
a congressional seat in Virginia. A spokesman for the group,
Chad Kolton, served in the Bush administration as a spokesman
for the Director of National Intelligence.
A former CIA officer who appears in the OPSEC video, Fred
Rustmann, has given interviews to conservative news outlets
including the Newsmax website and Fox News.
Responding to LaBolt's comments, Kolton, the OPSEC
spokesman, said: "What the president and his administration
haven't kept is quiet about critical missions and intelligence
and that has put our agents, Special Operations forces and the
vital missions they carry out at risk. Protecting the men and
women who volunteer to serve our country is far more important
than politics."
Spokespeople for the campaign of Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney did not reply to a request for comment.