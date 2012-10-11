* Obama ad uses 'Sesame Street' character to mock Romney
* Makers of the TV show want the commercial pulled
* Romney criticizes president for not focusing on issues
By Samuel P. Jacobs
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 In 2008, singer will.i.am
provided Barack Obama's presidential campaign with music for its
signature anthem, "Yes We Can." On Tuesday, at a rally for Obama
in Columbus, Ohio, the performer chose to play something new:
the theme song for "Sesame Street."
For Obama's supporters, already dismayed by the president's
halting performance in last week's debate with Republican Mitt
Romney, that change in tune is a new source for concern as they
fret that a children's TV show has become a new backdrop for
their candidate's campaign.
In a moment of tightening polls and climbing anxiety for
Obama's supporters, the president's decision to grant Big Bird a
starring role in his campaign this week has presented another
reason to reach for the Alka-Seltzer.
After Romney named Big Bird as part of a promise to pull
government funding for public television, Obama's campaign
released a caustic new ad mocking Romney for thinking the
character was a "big, yellow menace to our economy."
Since the debate, Obama has been piling on, joking about
Romney's designs for the TV show at every campaign stop.
Conservatives have been crowing that the silly turn in the
campaign diminishes the president.
"President Obama tried to give the bird to Mitt Romney-but
wound up laying an egg," the New York Post wrote Wednesday.
Liberals point out that it was Romney who started the Big
Bird mess. Still, the tactic may have led to a kind of role
reversal for Obama and Romney. Throughout the summer, the
Republican was criticized for lurching from one news cycle to
the next, introducing attack lines that seemed to detract from
his central message that Obama had stunted economic growth.
Now Obama, some Democrats fear, is seeking to revive his
campaign with too light a jolt. They worry the president looks
small by enlisting the eight-foot (2.4-metre) costume bird in
his defense.
Romney's presidency would endanger more than a television
character - if a beloved one - they say, and Obama's "Sesame
Street" jabs belittle that peril.
"I'm not sure I understand why he is doing it," said Bill
Galston, a former Bill Clinton adviser.
It got worse for the Democrats on Tuesday when the makers of
Sesame Street asked them to pull the ad because they did not
want Big Bird associated with politics.
The long-running U.S. children's television series, which
first aired in 1969, uses a collection of puppets and costumed
characters, puppeteer Jim Henson's Muppets, along with short
films, humor and animation to promote early childhood education
and creativity.
SEEKING THE AVIAN VOTE?
The more conspiratorial campaign watchers reckon maybe the
president's team must know something Washington does not.
Perhaps, promising to save Big Bird is a winner among moms.
A Pew Research Center survey released this week observed an
18-point swing in Romney's favor among likely women voters over
the course of the last month.
Maybe the Obama folks think the only way to bandage the hurt
caused by Obama's weak debate performance is with laughter.
The winking ad with its knowing use of irony could be a play
for young voters, a nudge that says Obama is still the hip
politician they knocked on doors for in 2008.
In a cloudy week where Democrats have formed a search party
for silver linings, some hope the Big Bird ad is an attack line
that merely hasn't reached its proper conclusion.
Before the campaign retires it, they hope Obama will link
Romney's enthusiasm for canning the "Sesame Street" characters
with a much larger statement about the former private equity
executive's character.
Obama should talk about how Romney suggested PBS news host
Jim Lehrer would lose his job too - and grinning while doing it,
said Dick Harpootlian, Democratic party chair in South Carolina.
"There's nothing funny about firing anybody," said
Harpootlian. "Why do you smile when you say you are going to
fire somebody?"
The Obama campaign has said Big Bird was added to the
campaign cast to shed doubt on Romney's seriousness as a
candidate.
"When Mitt Romney was given the opportunity to lay out his
plans for bringing down the deficit, he gave the same answer he
has given dozens of times on the campaign trail, which was to
cut funding for Big Bird," said Obama spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
"If that doesn't point out the lack of seriousness with his
deficit reduction plan, I am not sure what does. The ad is an
opportunity to highlight that."
Befitting a campaign that has turned toward toddler
television, Romney's response has been, in effect, to say he is
rubber and Obama glue.
"These are tough times with real serious issues," Romney
said in Iowa Tuesday. "So you have to scratch your head when the
president spends the last week talking about saving Big Bird."