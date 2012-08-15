* Boehner says Republicans must stick up for Ryan
* Speaker makes pitch in conference call with members
By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 The top Republican in the
U.S. Congress urged his troops to go on the offensive against
Democratic attacks on their party's vice presidential candidate,
Paul Ryan, and Ryan's plan to revamp the Medicare health program
for the elderly.
Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner, in a
conference call with Republican lawmakers late on Tuesday, also
said they must remained focused on the ailing U.S. economy.
"That's still what this year is ultimately about in the
minds of the American people," Boehner said, according to
Republican aides familiar with the call.
By selecting Representative Ryan as his running mate on
Saturday, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt
Romney appeared to energize President Barack Obama and his
fellow Democrats.
They have hammered Ryan on his plan to cut Medicare, arguing
that it would threaten the viability of the popular program that
millions of older Americans are dependent on. Republicans argue
that changes are needed to maintain the program while reducing
record government debt.
Democrats are guardedly hopeful that Medicare replaces
Obama's unpopular handling of the economy as the campaign's top
issue, and figure it may even help them retain the Senate and
win back the House in the Nov. 6 elections.
Political analysts say it is too early to know how much the
Medicare debate may reshape, if at all, the presidential and
congressional elections. But they say they are watching.
Boehner made his appeal in what Republican party aides
described as "a routine call" with members during their August
recess.
According to aides, Boehner said Romney, in picking Ryan as
his running mate, "sent the signal that he's ready to provide
the adult leadership the country wants."
Ryan chairs the House Budget Committee and has been a key
party leader in drafting plans to shrink government and reduce
deficits, largely by revamping entitlement programs like
Medicare and cutting deeply into other government services while
at the same time reducing taxes.
In his conference call, Boehner said, "The pundits are
buzzing that with Paul on the ticket, the Democrats are going to
attack us on Medicare. Well, here's a news flash: they were
gonna do that anyway."
"The best defense on Medicare is a good offense. And Paul
Ryan gives us the ability to play offense," Boehner said,
according to Republican aides.
The speaker argued that Republicans, unlike Democrats, are
the ones trying to save Medicare and that they must make that
point with voters, Republican aides said.
Boehner said, "The president is desperate to shift the
conversation away from his record on jobs and the economy," and
that Republicans must not allow him to do so.