ZAATARI REFUGEE CAMP, JORDAN Nov 7 Britain and
the United States should make finding a way to solve the Syrian
crisis a priority following the re-election of President Barack
Obama, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.
"Right here in Jordan I'm hearing appalling stories of what
is happening inside Syria," Cameron told journalists at a camp
for Syrian refugees in Jordan.
"...One of the first things I want to talk to Barack about
is how we must do more to try and solve this crisis."
Cameron, who is on a diplomacy and trade visit to the Middle
East, said he also looked forward to working with Obama to "kick
start the world economy" and push for an EU-U.S. trade deal over
the next four years.