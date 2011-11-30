WASHINGTON Republican presidential contender Herman Cain had almost daily contact this month with the woman who says she had a 13-year extramarital affair with him, even as he battled sexual harassment allegations from other women, ABC News reported on Wednesday.

Ginger White, the Atlanta businesswoman who says she has had an on-and-off relationship with Cain since the mid-1990s, told the network's "Good Morning America" program that she remained in contact with Cain until last week.

"I've received gifts and money for the last 2 1/2 years, consistently," White said in an interview, adding that Cain also took her on several trips. But she said the former pizza executive and lobbyist sought nothing in return.

"This was not sex for cash," White said.

ABC said White's phone records for October and November show numerous text exchanges with Cain, including daily contact in early November as reports emerged of sexual harassment allegations from other women.

"Just up until last week, that was my last contact with Mr. Cain," said White, 46. She did not disclose what was discussed in the text exchanges but said Cain did not try to stop her from speaking out.

Cain, 65, who has been married to wife Gloria for 43 years, denies he had an affair with White. But her allegations could be the end of the political line for Cain, who led the Republican primary race barely a month ago but has nose-dived in polls after sexual harassment charges from a total of four women and other campaign missteps.

Cain told aides on Tuesday that he would gauge the impact of the charges during the next few days and see if they created doubt in supporters' minds.

The candidate also has stumbled on the campaign trail by making confusing comments about abortion and badly fumbling a question on Libya policy in a videotaped interview.

White told ABC that her relationship with Cain was not "a consistent love affair" but said he took her on trips to destinations including Las Vegas, where they attended a boxing match between heavyweights Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.