By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 7 California Governor Jerry
Brown declared victory for his tax measure to protect school
spending, saying the state had defeated cynics who believe
government could do no good.
Brown's Proposition 30 led 52 percent to 48 percent with 66
percent of precincts reporting, according to California's
Secretary of State.
"We have a vote of the people, I think the only place in
America where a state actually said 'Let's raise our taxes for
our kids, for our schools, for our California dream,'" Brown
said at a rally in the state capital of Sacramento late on
Tuesday night. "I want to thank you for helping me get it."
Polls leading up to Election Day had shown support for the
measure slipping to just under 50 percent. The 74-year-old
Democrat, who campaigned for office in 2010 vowing to tackle the
state government's messy finances, began campaigning
aggressively in the last few weeks of the campaign.
Proposition 30 will raise the state sales tax by a
quarter-cent for four years and increase i ncome tax rates for
individuals who earn more than $250,000 a year for seven years.
Brown, a fixture of California politics, and fellow
Democrats who control the legislature opted to put the tax
measure to voters after failing to win support from Republican
lawmakers for tax increases.
They also passed a budget which depended on passage of
Proposition 30. Failure would have triggered $6 billion in cuts
aimed mainly at education spending, including $5.4 billion in
cuts to schools and community colleges.
The prospect of spending cuts to education programs,
including to California's two university systems, likely weighed
heavily on voters, said Steven Frates, director of research at
Pepperdine University's Davenport Institute: "The tactic of
saying schools would be hit was clearly a factor."
Despite California's persistent budget problems - answered
by state leaders mainly with deep spending cuts - its voters
have been reluctant to endorse tax increases.
Brown had to chip away at their historic resistance while
beating back a rival tax measure, Proposition 38, that stole
some votes by promising new revenue for schools.
"It drained off supporters and confused people," said Larry
Gerston, a political scientist at San Jose State University.
But Proposition 38 never caught on with voters, who rejected
it 73 percent to 27 percent, with about half votes counted.
Labor, with Brown's help, also defeated Proposition 32,
which would have stopped unions from using automatically
deducted dues for political purposes, after an expensive
campaign. Prop 32 supporters collected $60.5 million while
unions and allies gathered $75.1 million to stop it.
The campaign for Brown's Proposition 30 raised more than $69
million, and faced a $53 million 'no' campaign.
A third tax measure whose campaign was largely funded by
billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer posted an easy
victory.
Proposition 39 would change how out-of-state corporations
calculate their California tax liability to raise about $1
billion a year. Half the of the revenue would be slated for
alternative energy and energy projects for five years.