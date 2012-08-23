NEW YORK Aug 23 Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, will deliver the closing prayer at next week's Republican National Convention, a church spokesman said on Thursday.

Dolan has become an increasingly influential political figure in the United States and a champion for conservatives, especially since he challenged President Barack Obama in February over a federal health insurance provision that required Catholic institutions such as universities and hospitals to cover birth control.

By accepting an invitation to pray at the convention that will nominate Mitt Romney as Obama's challenger in the November 6 general election, Dolan could be seen as stepping deeper into partisan politics, although a Dolan spokesman said he would be willing to accept a similar offer from the Democratic Party.

The Republican convention in Tampa is scheduled to start on Monday and end on Thursday. The Democrats are set to have their convention Sept. 4-6 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dolan accepted after first receiving approval from Bishop Robert Lynch of the Diocese of Saint Petersburg because church protocol is to invite the local bishop to offer such a prayer, New York archdiocese spokesman Joseph Zwilling said in a statement

"It was made clear to the convention organizers, however, that the cardinal was coming only to pray, not to endorse, and that he would be willing to accept a similar offer from the Democratic Party as well," Zwilling said. "That same sentiment was conveyed to the Democratic National Committee."

Energized by the battle over contraception funding, Catholic bishops announced their intention to rally Americans against a long list of government measures that they said intruded on religious liberty.

Led by Dolan, the bishops in February pressed Obama to exempt religious employers from a federal mandate that all health insurance plans offer free birth control.

Obama agreed to modify the mandate so that religious employers wouldn't have to pay for contraceptive coverage directly. That satisfied some Catholic groups but the bishops wanted the mandate repealed entirely.

After a conference meeting a year ago, Dolan declared religious freedom "is now increasingly and in unprecedented ways under assault in America."

Dolan was named archbishop of New York in 2009 after serving as the archbishop of Milwaukee for seven years. Romney's vice-presidential candidate, Representative Paul Ryan, is a Catholic from Wisconsin.

"I came to know and admire him immensely," Dolan said of Ryan while speaking on Sirius Catholic Radio recently. "And I would consider him a friend."