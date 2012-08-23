By Daniel Trotta
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 23 Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy
Dolan, the archbishop of New York and president of the U.S.
Conference of Catholic Bishops, will deliver the closing prayer
at next week's Republican National Convention, a church
spokesman said on Thursday.
Dolan has become an increasingly influential political
figure in the United States and a champion for conservatives,
especially since he challenged President Barack Obama in
February over a federal health insurance provision that required
Catholic institutions such as universities and hospitals to
cover birth control.
By accepting an invitation to pray at the convention that
will nominate Mitt Romney as Obama's challenger in the November
6 general election, Dolan could be seen as stepping deeper into
partisan politics, although a Dolan spokesman said he would be
willing to accept a similar offer from the Democratic Party.
The Republican convention in Tampa is scheduled to start on
Monday and end on Thursday. The Democrats are set to have their
convention Sept. 4-6 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Dolan accepted after first receiving approval from Bishop
Robert Lynch of the Diocese of Saint Petersburg because church
protocol is to invite the local bishop to offer such a prayer,
New York archdiocese spokesman Joseph Zwilling said in a
statement
"It was made clear to the convention organizers, however,
that the cardinal was coming only to pray, not to endorse, and
that he would be willing to accept a similar offer from the
Democratic Party as well," Zwilling said. "That same sentiment
was conveyed to the Democratic National Committee."
Energized by the battle over contraception funding, Catholic
bishops announced their intention to rally Americans against a
long list of government measures that they said intruded on
religious liberty.
Led by Dolan, the bishops in February pressed Obama to
exempt religious employers from a federal mandate that all
health insurance plans offer free birth control.
Obama agreed to modify the mandate so that religious
employers wouldn't have to pay for contraceptive coverage
directly. That satisfied some Catholic groups but the bishops
wanted the mandate repealed entirely.
After a conference meeting a year ago, Dolan declared
religious freedom "is now increasingly and in unprecedented ways
under assault in America."
Dolan was named archbishop of New York in 2009 after serving
as the archbishop of Milwaukee for seven years. Romney's
vice-presidential candidate, Representative Paul Ryan, is a
Catholic from Wisconsin.
"I came to know and admire him immensely," Dolan said of
Ryan while speaking on Sirius Catholic Radio recently. "And I
would consider him a friend."