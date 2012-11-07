* Obama strikes conciliatory note toward Romney
* Crowd smaller than 4 years ago, but enthusiasm high
* "I have never been more hopeful about America," he says
By Jeff Mason and Eric Johnson
CHICAGO, Nov 7 The crowd was smaller than it was
four years ago, and the venue was indoors, but President Barack
Obama's victory party early on Wednesday shared a theme with his
2008 election night: hope.
Despite a rough economy that dulled the glow of being
America's first black president, Obama defeated Republican Mitt
Romney in a hard-fought race for the White House and celebrated
with confetti, hugs and a promise to represent everyone in the
nation.
"Tonight, despite all the hardship we've been through,
despite all the frustrations of Washington, I've never been more
hopeful about our future," Obama said.
"I have never been more hopeful about America. And I ask you
to sustain that hope," he told the cheering crowd in Chicago,
his hometown.
Obama won the presidency in 2008 on the themes of "hope" and
"change." But except for the final weeks of the campaign, he
shunned those key words during his 2012 re-election effort in
the face of Republican attacks on his economic stewardship and
other issues.
With his robust victory, those attacks - at least from
Romney - are now over. The president struck a conciliatory chord
toward his opponent in his remarks.
"We may have battled fiercely, but it's only because we love
this country deeply and we care so strongly about its future,"
he said. "In the weeks ahead, I also look forward to sitting
down with Governor Romney to talk about where we can work
together to move this country forward."
In 2008, Obama spoke to a crowd of some 240,000 people at
Chicago's Grant Park, marking his historic victory over
Republican John McCain. This year, he chose a convention center,
McCormick Place, with seating room for 18,000.
The venue's capacity was not the only change from four years
ago. Obama's daughters are taller, his hair is grayer, and the
historic aspect of his election was less pronounced than it was
in 2008. The crowd, however, was every bit as enthusiastic as
four years ago.
"This solidifies something that started in 2008," said Karen
Lehman, 59. "I feel so fantastic I can hardly describe it. This
is a victory for all of these people here that President Obama
was able to mobilize. They believed that he was moving in the
right direction. I am thrilled."
People hugged each other, waved tiny American flags, danced,
and pumped their firsts in the air. Prior to his victory,
whenever a state was projected into Obama's column, supporters
erupted in cheers.
Before his remarks, Obama was joined on stage by his wife,
Michelle, and their two girls, Malia and Sasha. After they
departed, he paused to listen to Stevie Wonder's song "Signed,
Sealed, Delivered, I'm Yours" before starting to speak.
When he did, he praised his vice president, his campaign
staff, and his family.
"For now, one dog's probably enough," he said to his girls,
to whom he famously promised to get a dog if he won in 2008.
People in the crowd wiped tears form their eyes as Obama
spoke. When he was finished, the Obama and Biden families came
onto the stage and confetti fell down on the crowd. The families
waved and eventually walked off the stage.
As his wife and daughters walked behind a blue curtain,
Obama came back to the front of the stage, looked around, waved
to the crowd again and mouthed, "Thank you."