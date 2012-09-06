CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6 Fresh from a rousing
speech at the Democratic National Convention, former President
Bill Clinton will campaign next week for President Barack Obama
in Ohio and Florida, campaign officials said.
Clinton gave a stirring address at the convention in
Charlotte on Wednesday, lashing out at Republicans with a folksy
charm that delighted Democrats and the Obama campaign.
Ohio and Florida are two critical swing states in the
presidential election that Obama would like to win in order to
defeat Republican rival Mitt Romney.
Sending Clinton to those states confirms how effective the
re-election campaign sees him as a surrogate for Obama, with
whom the ex-president has not always had a strong relationship.