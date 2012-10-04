By Edith Honan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 4 The Connecticut U.S. Senate race
is essentially tied one month before the November election, with
Republican Linda McMahon leading Democratic U.S. Rep.
Christopher Murphy by a single percentage point among likely
voters, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on
Thursday.
McMahon, a former chief executive of World Wrestling
Entertainment who lost a Senate race in the state two years ago,
has battered Murphy with negative television ads since even
before the Aug 14 primaries.
The vast majority of likely voters say they have seen
McMahon's ads and most consider them effective, the poll found.
The poll could presage bad news for Democrats, who hope to
hold onto their 51-47 advantage over Republicans in the 100-seat
U.S. Senate. The chamber includes two Independents, including
Connecticut Senator Joseph Lieberman, whose retirement after
four terms in office created the open seat.
In Democratic-leaning Connecticut, the candidates have been
locked in a dead heat since the Aug. 14 primaries, setting up an
unexpectedly competitive race in a state where President Barack
Obama holds a commanding, double-digit lead against Republican
challenger Mitt Romney.
McMahon entered the race still bruised from a defeat two
years ago to Richard Blumenthal - then the state's attorney
general - despite spending $50 million of her own money. But an
aggressive ad campaign, which has sought both to reintroduce
McMahon to voters and to weaken Murphy, has proven effective.
"McMahon has done a good job defining Murphy, who was not
well known statewide, in a negative way," said Douglas Schwartz,
director of the Quinnipiac poll. "McMahon's blanketing the
airwaves with TV ads appears to be working."
The poll found 84 percent of voters have seen McMahon's
campaign ads "often," compared to 64 percent who said the same
of Murphy's ads. Two-thirds of voters say the McMahon ads are
"very effective" or "somewhat effective," while about half said
the same of Murphy's.
McMahon has portrayed Murphy as a no-show Congressman who
has repeatedly missed votes. Ads backing Murphy's campaign have
made use of World Wrestling Entertainment videos that include
portrayals of women that voters might see as crass.
An analysis by the Wesleyan Media Project ranks the race the
sixth most expensive Senate campaign in the country by broadcast
TV. ad spending. During the last three weeks of September, $2.8
million was spent on McMahon ads, while less than $1 million was
spent on Murphy ads, according to the analysis.
Overall, McMahon's supporters are more enthusiastic than her
opponent's. Half of her backers describe themselves as "very
enthusiastic," while 27 percent of Murphy's supporters said the
same of themselves.
The survey of 1,696 likely voters was conducted over
telephone landlines and cell phones and had a margin of error of
plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Todd
Eastham)