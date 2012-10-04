(Adds reaction from candidates)
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK Oct 4 The Connecticut U.S. Senate race
is essentially tied one month before the November election as
Democratic U.S. Representative Christopher Murphy tries to fend
off former wrestling magnate Linda McMahon, a Quinnipiac
University poll showed on Thursday.
McMahon, a former chief executive of World Wrestling
Entertainment who lost a Senate race in the state two years ago,
has battered Murphy with negative television ads since before
the Aug. 14 primaries. The poll showed McMahon leading the
three-term congressman 48 percent to 47 percent.
The majority of likely voters say they have seen McMahon's
ads and most consider them effective, the poll found.
The poll could presage bad news for Democrats, who hope to
hold on to their 51-47 advantage over Republicans in the
100-seat U.S. Senate. The chamber includes two independents,
including U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut, whose
retirement after four terms in office created the open seat.
The candidates in the Democratic-leaning state have been
locked in a dead heat since the primaries, setting up an
unexpectedly competitive race in a state where President Barack
Obama holds a double-digit lead over Republican Mitt Romney.
McMahon entered the race bruised from a defeat two years ago
to Richard Blumenthal - then the state's attorney general -
despite spending $50 million of her own money. But an aggressive
ad campaign, which has sought both to reintroduce McMahon to
voters and to weaken Murphy, has proven effective.
"McMahon has done a good job defining Murphy, who was not
well known statewide, in a negative way," said Douglas Schwartz,
director of the Quinnipiac poll. "McMahon's blanketing the
airwaves with TV ads appears to be working."
The poll found 84 percent of voters have seen McMahon's
campaign ads "often," compared to 64 percent who said the same
of Murphy's ads. Two-thirds of voters say the McMahon ads are
"very effective" or "somewhat effective," while about half said
the same of Murphy's.
McMahon has portrayed Murphy as a no-show congressman who
has repeatedly missed votes. Ads backing Murphy's campaign have
made use of World Wrestling Entertainment videos that include
portrayals of women that voters might see as crass.
In a statement responding to the poll, McMahon's campaign
said voters "are wary of promoting a lifetime politician who
failed to show up 75 percent of the time." McMahon has attacked
Murphy for missing congressional committee meetings.
"Connecticut voters are clearly embracing Linda McMahon and
her six-point jobs plan, the centerpiece of which is a
middle-class tax cut that will save the average family $500 a
month next year," said Corry Bliss, McMahon's campaign manager.
Eli Zupnick, a spokesman for the Murphy campaign, said
McMahon is "spending tens of millions of dollars on lies,
smears, and political attack ads in an attempt to distract
voters from her strong support for right-wing Republican
policies like ending Social Security, privatizing Medicare, and
giving millionaires like herself another massive tax cut."
The statement described Murphy as a champion for
middle-class families.
An analysis by the Wesleyan Media Project ranks the race the
sixth most expensive Senate campaign in the country by broadcast
television ad spending. During the last three weeks of
September, $2.8 million was spent on McMahon ads, while less
than $1 million was spent on Murphy ads, it said.
Overall, McMahon's supporters are more enthusiastic than her
opponent's. Half of her backers describe themselves as "very
enthusiastic," while 27 percent of Murphy's supporters said the
same of themselves.
The survey of 1,696 likely voters was conducted over
telephone landlines and cell phones from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 and
had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.
(Editing by Doina Chiacu)