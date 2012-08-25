(Corrects spelling of Jamal Simmons' name in fifth paragraph)
By Sam Youngman
COMMERCE, Mich. Aug 25 There are few timeouts
in U.S. presidential campaigns any more.
A tradition of candidates keeping a low profile while
opponents bask in the limelight at their party conventions has
frayed in recent elections.
This year, that custom will be all but ignored as President
Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney compete to be heard amid
the cacophony of campaign noise on Twitter, YouTube and the
24-hour news cycle.
In a phenomenon known as "convention counter-programming,"
the two White House hopefuls will campaign at full speed during
each other's conventions to try to grab some of the attention
from their rival.
"The old tradition of parties giving each other a week to
have uncontested conventions is a relic of the three TV network
and two local papers media era," said Jamal Simmons, a
Democratic strategist.
Obama's campaign is laying out an aggressive agenda for next
week when Romney will be officially nominated in a blaze of
media attention at the convention in Tampa, Florida, to the
acclaim of thousands of delegates.
In an trip aimed at tweaking the four-day Republican
gathering, Vice President Joe Biden will hold campaign events in
Florida next week. Biden had even planned to turn up in Tampa
itself on Monday and meet Democratic supporters only 9 miles (14
km) from the convention venue but he later canceled, citing a
burden on local emergency service dealing with Tropical Storm
Isaac.
"The Internet, 24-hour news and Twitter almost mandates the
opposing party stages counter events, fact-checks speeches and
otherwise keeps the pressure on without a break. Four days of
unmolested spin is a lifetime in this environment," said
Simmons.
Obama will focus much of his time next week on young voters,
embarking on a two-day college tour in the critical swing states
of Iowa, Colorado and Virginia.
"While Hollywood producers and advertising executives try to
reinvent Mitt Romney in Tampa, President Obama and Vice
President Biden will be on the road next week to lay out the
clear choice between building an economy from the middle class
out or the top down," said Ben LaBolt, Obama's campaign
spokesman.
First lady Michelle Obama is appearing on "The Late Show
with David Letterman" on Wednesday, the same night as vice
presidential candidate Paul Ryan presents himself to the
American public in his acceptance speech at the Republican
event.
'MAKE THE MOST OF EVERY DAY'
As aggressive as the Democrats will be next week, Romney and
his team also have no intention of just letting Obama enjoy
rallies and partisan speeches uncontested when the Democrats
meet for their convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, from
Sept. 4 to 6.
Senior advisers to the Romney campaign say it never entered
their minds that they might take time off during the Democratic
convention.
Romney and Ryan's schedules are still being firmed up for
that week.
Romney adviser Kevin Madden said while the national media is
focused on Obama and his convention, the Republican candidate
will seize on the opportunity to travel to battleground states
and interact with voters and local media.
"From the campaign's perspective, the sprint from Labor Day
to Election Day really requires us to make the most of every
day, to concentrate on voter contact and to carry our message to
as many local media markets as possible in these battleground
states," Madden said. "It's a competition for voters and in a
competition like this, it's important that we don't let any
opportunities pass us by."
How intense the Republican counter-offensive will be might
depend in part on how much mischief Democrats cause next week.
Romney got in an early shot against Obama on Saturday, 10
days before the Democrats' convention starts.
"I know the president's going to go to that convention, he's
going to have all sorts of marvelous things to say. I mean I can
almost read his speech now. It will be filled with promises that
tell people how wonderful things are. Of course, they'll have to
contrast that with what they know they're experiencing," he said
at a rally in Ohio.
In a rare case of a presidential campaigns taking time off,
Obama and Romney suspended political ads in Colorado after a
gunman shot and killed 12 people at a suburban Denver movie
theater last month.
In 2008, Republican candidate John McCain announced he was
suspending his presidential campaign to allow lawmakers to deal
with the financial crisis but he returned to campaigning after
several days when Obama refused to suspend his White House bid.
