U.S. President Barack Obama (R) places his breakfast order during a visit to Ann's Restaurant in Akron, Ohio July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PITTSBURGH The owner of a restaurant in Akron, Ohio, died about an hour after serving breakfast to President Barack Obama on Friday, according to local news reports.

Josephine "Ann" Harris, 70, owner of Ann's Place, who had served eggs, bacon and toast to the president, died apparently of natural causes, AkronNewsNow.com reported. She had complained of fatigue and a tingling feeling.

A White House spokesman said he was aware of the reports and called it "very sad news."

Obama is finishing up a two-day bus tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania during which he visited several restaurants to visit with locals. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)