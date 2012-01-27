Republican presidential candidate former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L) makes a point as Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney interjects during the Republican presidential candidates debate in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

JACKSONVILLE, Florida Republican presidential rivals Mitt Romney and Newt Gingrich clashed bitterly over illegal immigration on Thursday night at a contentious debate that will set the stage for Florida's primary vote in five days.

The neck-and-neck nature of the race for Florida and its crucial implications for the Republican presidential nomination added a level of tension in the debate arena at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville as the candidates sparred.

Bickering erupted from the first question and continued throughout over illegal immigration, Romney's wealth, Gingrich's past work for the troubled mortgage giant Freddie Mac, and even Gingrich's stated desire to build a permanent colony on the moon.

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, took umbrage at Gingrich's description of him as "anti-immigrant," in dismissing as a fantasy Romney's belief that illegal immigrants could be induced to "self-deport."

"That's inexcusable," Romney said, turning to Gingrich. "I'm not anti-immigrant. My father was born in Mexico ... The idea that I'm anti-immigrant is repulsive. Don't use a term like that."

Gingrich, who has offered a softer version of immigration policy than most Republican conservatives, insisted the United States cannot rationally deport millions of people and that some who have lived here for decades should be allowed to stay.

But he added some confusion to his position by saying he would support some version of "self-deportation."

Gingrich, who would like to seize control of the 2012 Republican race by defeating Romney in Florida next Tuesday, was placed on the defensive repeatedly by the aggressive Romney.

Romney raised Gingrich's work for Freddie Mac as a sign that the former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives is an influence peddler, a "horn tooter" for Freddie Mac.

Gingrich fought back that Romney has investments in Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, drawing attention to Romney's vast wealth.

"Romney made $1 million dollars on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac," Gingrich said.

Romney defended himself, saying he was unaware of his investments because his money is in a blind trust.

Gingrich's belief that he would support a permanent moon base was a subject of derision.

"I don't think we should go to the moon," said Texas congressman Ron Paul, who is also running for the Republican nomination and the right to challenge President Barack Obama in the November election. "I think maybe we should send some politicians up there."

