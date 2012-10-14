WASHINGTON Oct 14 Campaign advisers to
President Barack Obama promised on Sunday he would be more
aggressive and energetic on Tuesday in his second debate against
Republican challenger Mitt Romney after a passive, heavily
criticized performance in their first showdown.
Since that first debate in Denver on Oct. 3, polls indicate
Romney has erased Obama's lead heading into the Nov. 6 election.
Obama and Romney debate again on Tuesday at Hofstra University
in Hempstead, New York. The third and final presidential debate
will take place on Oct. 22 in Florida.
"Obviously, the president was disappointed in his own
performance. He didn't meet his expectations," Obama campaign
adviser Robert Gibbs told the CNN program "State of the Union,"
referring to the first debate.
"He knew when he walked off that stage and he also knew as
he's watched the tape of that debate that he's got to be more
energetic. I think you'll see somebody who's very passionate
about the choice that our country faces - and putting that
choice in front of voters," Gibbs added.
The Romney team sounded unimpressed. "Well, the president
can change his style. He can change his tactics. He can't change
his record. And he can't change his policies. And that's what
this election is about," Romney campaign adviser Ed Gillespie
told CNN.
"I think the race is very close. I think the wind is at
Governor Romney's back, and there's clearly momentum. You can
see it on the trail, you can see it in the data," Gillespie said
in a separate appearance on "Fox News Sunday."
In contrast to Obama's listless debate performance, Vice
President Joe Biden was far more assertive in his debate on
Thursday night with Romney's running mate Paul Ryan in Danville,
Kentucky.
Another Obama campaign adviser, David Axelrod, told the "Fox
News Sunday" program: "I think he's going to be aggressive in
making the case for his view of where we should go as a country,
a country that's built around a growing, thriving middle class,
not this top-down theory that Governor Romney has."
"But the other thing he's going to certainly do - I mean, we
saw Governor Romney sort of serially walk away from his own
proposals - certainly the president is going to be willing to
challenge him on it as we saw the vice president challenge Paul
Ryan," Axelrod said.