Oct 15 Here is a look at U.S. presidential debates as Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican nominee Mitt Romney go head to head for their second debate on Tuesday.

Obama gave a lacklustre performance in the first debate on the economy earlier this month and it effectively lost him his earlier lead in the polls. The third and final debate is on Oct. 22.

1960 - Seventy million viewers watched the first televised U.S. presidential debate, which pitted Republican Vice President Richard Nixon against Democratic hopeful John F. Kennedy. Nixon was recovering from a hospital visit and had a five o'clock shadow, having refused make-up. In contrast, Kennedy's delivery was smooth and charismatic. Viewers focused on what they saw, not what they heard. Kennedy won the election.

1976 - In the first debate in 16 years, Democrat Jimmy Carter faced off against unelected incumbent President Gerald Ford. This was also the first time the contest between vice presidential candidates, incumbent Republican Bob Dole and Democratic hopeful Walter Mondale, was shown on television. Carter benefited when Ford said: "There is no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe." The media played up Ford's remark as a major blunder, and many analysts thought it helped Carter win the election.

1980 - Carter appeared only in a second debate with Republican Ronald Reagan. He accused Reagan of planning to cut Medicare. Reagan, who had complained Carter was misrepresenting his stands on any number of issues, said: "There you go again." Reagan won the election. This encounter attracted 80.6 million viewers, the highest number ever for a presidential debate, according to ratings company Nielsen.

1984 - Ronald Reagan, 73, successfully defused the issue of his age during the second debate with democratic candidate Walter Mondale, 56, when he said: "I want you to know that also I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience." Reagan was re-elected.

1988 - The second presidential debate involving Republican Vice President George H.W. Bush and Democratic challenger Michael Dukakis opened with a question to Dukakis on whether he would favor the death penalty for someone who raped and murdered his wife? The question was posed to bring out the emotional side of a candidate dubbed "the Ice Man." His laborious response on an emotional issue did just the opposite. Bush won the election.

The vice presidential debate came alive when Dan Quayle, Bush's running mate, compared himself politically with Kennedy. Democrat Lloyd Bentsen replied in quiet, deadly tones, "Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy."

1992 - This year's three debates became the first time three candidates - Bush, Democrat Bill Clinton, and Independent Ross Perot - shared the platform. Clinton won the election.

1996 - In the second debate between Republican Bob Dole and Clinton, Dole was asked by a student whether at 73 he was too old to understand the needs of young people. He replied that at his age, intelligence and experience meant he had the advantage of wisdom. Clinton retorted, "I can only tell you that I don't think Senator Dole is too old to be president. It's the age of his ideas that I question." Clinton was re-elected.

2000 - Vice President Al Gore and Republican contender George W. Bush took part in three debates. "We all make mistakes. I've been known to mangle a syllable or two myself," Bush said, purposely mispronouncing the word "syllable." Bush won the election.

2004 - The last debate between Bush and Democratic Senator John Kerry offered voters a stark contrast in styles, with Bush sticking to simple arguments while Kerry released an array of facts to make his case. Bush was re-elected.

2008 - The three Obama-John McCain encounters averaged 57.4 million viewers, more than the average for the three debates in 2004, according to Nielsen. Republican McCain, his back against the wall, turned in his best performance in the last debate but Obama won the election.