* Debt strategy carries risks, rewards
* Romney wants to put US on path to balanced budget
* Doesn't cite specifics of where to cut
By Steve Holland
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 16 Mitt Romney joined
congressional Republicans on Wednesday in attacking President
Barack Obama's handling of debt and deficits, a strategy that
carries both risks and rewards for the likely Republican
presidential nominee.
As a new battle looms in Washington, Romney put the deficit
at the heart of his campaign at an event in St. Petersburg,
Florida, where he spoke in front of a counter that clocked up
the constant increase of America's debt of $15.685 trillion.
Romney went after Obama for annual $1 trillion deficits,
saying Obama had criticized his Republican predecessor, George
W. Bush, for deficit spending but has only made it worse.
"I find it incomprehensible that a president could come to
office and call his predecessor's record irresponsible and
unpatriotic, and then do almost nothing to fix it and instead
every year to add more and more and more spending," Romney said.
Focusing on debt allows the former Massachusetts governor to
widen the front in his assault on Obama's handling of the
economy, after concentrating most of his fire until now on his
opponent's unemployment record.
Romney's effort may be rewarded by drawing more support from
Tea Party fiscal conservatives whose No.1 issue is reducing the
size of government. Many of them were cool to Romney during the
Republican primary campaign and flirted with conservative
alternatives such as Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich.
But the risk for Romney is that his deficit rhetoric could
be associated with House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner, who was the politician mostly blamed from last year's
damaging fight in Congress over the debt ceiling.
A New York Times poll last August found that 47 percent
blamed congressional Republicans for taking the country to the
edge of a debt default last summer in a dispute over raising the
U.S. borrowing authority. Only 29 percent blamed Obama and his
Democrats.
BOEHNER SPECIFIC, ROMNEY VAGUER
Republican Boehner reopened the fight this week and told
Obama in a meeting on Wednesday that he would not allow another
increase of the debt limit without spending cuts.
While Boehner has specific ideas of where he would cut,
Romney is being far more vague to avoid raising the concerns of
voters who might be reliant on government programs that
congressional Republicans want to squeeze for savings.
This is especially important in the election battleground
state of Florida, where many senior citizens are dependent on
entitlement programs like Medicare for the elderly.
Romney is vowing to get the country on a path to a balanced
budget by going after wasteful spending but is not offering many
details.
In St. Petersburg, he vowed to put every federal program
under the microscope to determine whether each is so important
that it is essential to "borrow money from China" to pay for
them.
He said he would work to repeal the Obama-led overhaul of
the U.S. healthcare system, which he said is contributing to the
debt, and would send many programs back to the states for
handling.
Likening the debt crisis to a prairie fire that needs
extinguishing, Romney said he would take responsibility and "put
it out."
"It's high time that we have a president who is going to
stop this spending and borrowing inferno," he said.
The deficit is likely to grow as a campaign issue because
Congress will be faced with another request from the Treasury
Department at the end of this year to raise the U.S. debt
ceiling.