* Additional budget cuts seen delayed until March
* Election maintained status quo
* Compromise may still involve further defense spending cuts
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 President Barack Obama's
re-election removes one of a long list of uncertainties clouding
the outlook for U.S. weapons makers and may improve the chances
Congress will delay $500 billion in additional defense spending
cuts.
But the larger issue of how to cut government deficits
remains, analysts said.
"This will be a nail-biter to the very end," defense
consultant Jim McAleese told Reuters on Wednesday.
Obama pledged in his victory speech to reach across the
aisle and work with Republicans on reducing the deficit, fueling
hopes among industry executives and defense experts that the
indiscriminate cuts due to take effect on Jan. 2 would be put
off for several months.
The election results -- which keep Obama in the White House,
Democrats in control of the Senate and Republicans in charge in
the House of Representatives -- mean little change for defense
companies, which are already girding for leaner times, given the
planned U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan and mounting
pressure to cut government deficits.
But analysts said Republican election losses and Obama's
pledge of cooperation should increase the odds that
implementation of mandatory, across-the-board cuts will be
delayed until the end of March when the current temporary 2013
budget measure and Bush-era tax cuts are due to expire.
That will give lawmakers a bit more time to come up with
other ways to reduce the federal deficit, but the final
compromise may still result in some additional cuts in the
defense budget, analysts and industry executives agree.
McAleese said the ultimate compromise would likely trim the
Obama administration's budget request for fiscal 2013 by $20
billion to $26 billion, or nearly half of the proposed annual
cut of $55 billion under the pending sequestration.
"The election removes some uncertainty, though we think many
investors had already anticipated that President Obama would be
re-elected," said Rob Stallard with RBC Capital Markets.
"The focus now shifts to the fiscal cliff, and the
associated sequester," he said, adding that reaching a deal
"could still be a fraught process, given the lack of
co-operation and willingness to compromise between the two
parties over the last two years."
Stallard said defense stocks had largely rallied with the
market this year but could see greater pressure "if the fiscal
cliff deadline starts to loom and no progress is being made."
Analysts had predicted gains for defense industry shares if
Republican Mitt Romney had won the White House, given his
promises to increase military spending.
Barclays analyst Carter Copeland said an Obama victory was
"less bullish" for short-term stock prices, but the election
results were unlikely to have a significant impact on the
long-term outlook for U.S. defense budgets.
Frank Kendall, the Pentagon's top arms buyer, on Monday said
he expected U.S. lawmakers to agree in coming weeks to delay
implementation of the automatic defense spending cuts. He said
no one in Congress wanted the cuts to kick in on Jan. 2 and
Obama was determined to avert the reductions.
Lockheed Martin Corp and other U.S. defense
contractors have been warning for over a year that uncertainty
about future budget levels is depressing investment in
facilities, hiring and mergers and acquisitions.
Lockheed, Northrop Grumman Corp, Boeing Co
and Raytheon Co told investors last month that they were
focused on cutting costs and drumming up foreign sales to
maintain profits, amid a long cycle of budget challenges after
more than a decade of growth.
But Kendall said the Pentagon is listening to industry's
concerns. He is due to unveil additional measures next week
aimed at reducing cost overruns on weapons programs, including
a bigger focus on promoting exports of U.S. technology, a move
likely to be welcomed by industry.
The Pentagon this week announced $7.6 billion in potential
sales of Lockheed missile defense systems to the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar, and analysts see additional sales in this
area on the horizon.
Lockheed, Boeing and Raytheon are likely to benefit from
increased exports of U.S. defense equipment in coming years.
Lockheed's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and Boeing's F-15 are
competing for a huge South Korean fighter order that should be
announced early next year.
Shipbuilders General Dynamics Corp and Huntington
Ingalls Industries are also eyeing the possible sale of
destroyers to Saudi Arabia, while Lockheed is promoting exports
of its smaller coastal warship.