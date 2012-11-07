* Defense stocks fall up to 5 percent in early trading
* Additional budget cuts seen delayed until March
* Election maintained status quo
* Compromise may still involve further defense spending cuts
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 U.S. weapons makers took a
pounding in the stock market Wednesday as investors priced in
leaner times after President Barack Obama's re-election.
Analysts had predicted gains for defense industry shares if
Republican Mitt Romney had won the White House. He had pledged
to boost military spending.
But Obama's victory will continue the downward trend in
defense spending, as the government struggles to cut budget
deficits and draws down the military presence in Afghanistan,
analysts said.
Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman
Corp, General Dynamics Corp, L-3 Communications
and Raytheon Co were down between 5.8 percent
and 4.5 percent in early trading. Boeing Co shares were
down 2.6 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.3
percent.
Some saw the trend continuing. "We expect a pullback in
defense stocks over the coming days," analysts Peter Arment and
Josh Sullivan said in a note to clients Wednesday.
Barclays analyst Carter Copeland said that although Obama's
victory was "less bullish" for short-term stock prices, the
election was unlikely to have a significant impact on the
long-term outlook for U.S. defense budgets.
Some analysts said Obama's re-election may help Congress
delay $500 billion in defense spending cuts, giving lawmakers
time to find other ways to reduce the federal deficit.
Obama's pledge in his victory speech to reach across the
aisle and work with Republicans on deficit reduction fueled hope
among industry executives and defense experts that the
indiscriminate $500 billion in cuts due to take effect on Jan. 2
would be put off until the end of March when a temporary 2013
budget measure and Bush-era tax cuts expire.
The final compromise may still result in some additional
defense budget cuts, analysts and industry executives said.
"This will be a nail-biter to the very end," defense
consultant Jim McAleese told Reuters on Wednesday.
McAleese said the ultimate compromise over spending cuts
would likely trim the administration's budget request for fiscal
2013 by $20 billion to $26 billion, nearly half the proposed
annual cut of $55 billion under the pending sequestration.
"The election removes some uncertainty, though we think many
investors had already anticipated that President Obama would be
re-elected," said Rob Stallard with RBC Capital Markets.
"The focus now shifts to the fiscal cliff, and the
associated sequester," he said, adding that reaching a deal
"could still be a fraught process, given the lack of
co-operation and willingness to compromise between the two
parties over the last two years."
Stallard said defense stocks had largely rallied with the
market this year but could see greater pressure "if the fiscal
cliff deadline starts to loom and no progress is being made."
Richard Aboulafia, chief analyst with the Teal Group, said
the market's reaction was bizarre, since the election outcome -
and comments made by both Democrats and Republicans afterwards -
made it much more likely that sequestration could be avoided.
"Given the utter defeat of the Tea Party, if they can get
the (Grover) Norquist pledge (not to raise taxes) out of the
way, and compromise on revenues, then sequestration can be
removed from play and we can get back to strong defense
budgets," Aboulafia said.
He said Wednesday's declines in share prices could have been
driven by investors who were "looking for a rationale for
volatility," since there was more money to be made on movement
in share prices than stagnation.
Northrop Grumman closed down 4.6 percent at $66.70; L-3
Communications dropped nearly 4 percent to $74.40; Lockheed fell
3.9 percent to $91.15; General Dynamics lost 3.9 percent to
$66.59 and Raytheon dipped 3.3 percent to $55.47. Boeing fell 2
percent to $70.11, its decline softened by restructuring news.
On Monday, Frank Kendall, the Pentagon's top arms buyer,
said he expected U.S. lawmakers to agree in coming weeks to
delay implementation of the automatic defense spending cuts. He
said no one in Congress wanted the cuts to kick in on Jan. 2 and
Obama was determined to avert the reductions.
Lockheed Martin and other U.S. defense contractors have been
warning for more than a year that uncertainty about future
budget levels is depressing investment in facilities, hiring and
mergers and acquisitions.
Lockheed, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and Raytheon told
investors last month that they were focused on cutting costs and
drumming up foreign sales to maintain profits, amid a long cycle
of budget challenges after more than a decade of growth.
But Kendall said the Pentagon is listening to industry
concerns. He is due to unveil additional measures next week
aimed at reducing cost overruns on weapons programs, including
a bigger focus on promoting exports of U.S. technology, a move
likely to be welcomed by industry.
The Pentagon this week announced $7.6 billion in potential
sales of Lockheed missile defense systems to the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar, and analysts see additional sales in this
area on the horizon.
Lockheed, Boeing and Raytheon are likely to benefit from
increased exports of U.S. defense equipment in coming years.
Lockheed's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and Boeing's F-15 are
competing for a huge South Korean fighter order that should be
announced early next year.
Shipbuilders General Dynamics Corp and Huntington
Ingalls Industries are also eyeing the possible sale of
destroyers to Saudi Arabia, while Lockheed is promoting exports
of its smaller coastal warship.
