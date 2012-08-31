* "Dirty Harry" star brings star power to convention
* Rambling discourse is widely panned
* Eastwood berates invisible Obama
* Obama tweets back, "This seat's taken"
By Matt Spetalnick and Claudia Parsons
TAMPA, Fla., Aug 30 Republicans may have made
Mitt Romney's day with the presidential nomination he long
sought, but it was Dirty Harry himself who nearly hijacked the
show with a rambling diatribe against President Barack Obama -
addressed to an empty chair.
Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood brought his star power and
trademark gravelly voice to the stage of the convention hall in
Tampa on Thursday, jetting in as a surprise last-minute speaker
to warm up the crowd for Romney's acceptance speech.
Eastwood's cameo appearance, including an ad-libbed
monologue with an imaginary Obama in an empty chair, seemed to
thrill many in the audience, but was widely panned by observers
across the political spectrum.
"Clint, my hero, is coming across as sad and pathetic,"
legendary Chicago film critic Roger Ebert said in a message on
Twitter.com. "He didn't need to do this to himself."
Former Romney adviser Mike Murphy tweeted: "Note to file:
Actors need a script."
The 82-year-old Academy Award-winning director and actor,
who endorsed Romney earlier this month, strode to the podium
serenaded by the theme music from his classic western, "The
Good, The Bad and The Ugly."
Eastwood delivered an off-the-cuff, deadpan discourse, at
times biting in its criticism of Obama, at times supportive of
Romney's candidacy, whom he lauded for a "sterling" business
record.
But more often he was nearly incoherent, meandering from one
topic to another, including the state of the economy, the war in
Afghanistan and the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay.
At one point, Eastwood said he "never thought it was a good
idea for attorneys to be president," apparently unaware that
Romney holds a law degree.
In one of his lucid moments, Eastwood - squinting, with his
gaunt face framed by thinning, disheveled gray hair - told the
cheering crowd: "When somebody does not do the job, we've gotta
let them go."
Occasionally, he paused to berate the chair, telling an
absent Obama to "shut up."
The phrase "invisible Obama" went viral on the I nternet , and
pictures of people with empty chairs filled T w itter. Obama's own
Tw i tter account posted a picture of Obama sitting in a chair
marked "The President" with the comment, " T his seat's taken."
DID CLINT BOMB?
Many felt that Eastwood bombed on the political stage.
"What the heck is THIS?" Obama campaign senior adviser David
Axelrod tweeted.
"A great night for Mitt Romney just got sidetracked by Clint
Eastwood. Wow. That was bad," tweeted Joe Scarborough, a former
Republican congressman who currently does commentary for MSNBC.
Some in the audience, however, were left starry-eyed.
"He's a fabulous actor," said Rita Wray, a member of the
Mississippi delegation, who praised Eastwood's "dry wit." She
said she was a fan of his movies, though she couldn't name a
single one.
It took some coaxing from the crowd, but Eastwood finally
led the delegates in declaring "Make my day" - the signature
line of the gun-slinging detective he played in the "Dirty
Harry" movies.
Eastwood was reluctantly drawn into the 2012 campaign
earlier this year when an ad by Chrysler, titled "Halftime in
America" and narrated by Eastwood, ran during halftime of the
Super Bowl.
Many people saw it as Eastwood promoting, and possibly
endorsing, the Democratic president because Chrysler had
received a government bailout.
Eastwood, who backed Republican John McCain's unsuccessful
2008 presidential bid, flatly denied that, saying at the time
that he was "certainly not politically affiliated with Mr.
Obama."
Eastwood, a long-time Republican, has himself dabbled in
politics. He served as mayor of his small upscale hometown,
Carmel, California, in the 1980s.
Convention organizers preparing for the final night of the
carefully scripted event had fueled buzz about a celebrity
mystery speaker by leaving a spot open on the official program.
Just hours before the session began, Romney's campaign
confirmed that Eastwood was coming to town. His speech came just
before Florida Senator Marco Rubio introduced Romney for the
biggest test of his White House bid.
Republicans have long criticized Obama for his cozy
relations with a bevy of liberal Hollywood stars like George
Clooney, but convention planners apparently wanted to show that
they too could bring a touch of show-business glamour to bear.
Despite Eastwood's Republican affiliation, many of his views
differ with the party. Though he has described himself as a
fiscal conservative, he backs gay marriage, favors gun control
and abortion rights and supports environmental causes.
That may reinforce some conservatives' suspicions that
Romney is himself insufficiently conservative.