Sept 12 Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney has criticized the Obama administration for sympathizing
with radical Islamists after the U.S. embassy in Cairo was
breached by protesters, but the accuracy of his account is in
question.
At the center of his criticism is a statement by the embassy
condemning a film about the Prophet Mohammad that angered
Islamists who stormed the building on Tuesday and burned the
U.S. flag. The American ambassador to Libya and three embassy
staff were killed in an attack in Benghazi to protest the same
movie.
Romney said the embassy in Cairo denounced the film - called
"Innocence of Muslims" - after the mission in Egypt was stormed,
suggesting that President Barack Obama's administration had
bowed to pressure from demonstrators.
But Reuters correspondents in Cairo said the embassy posted
the statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning before the
protest began, not after it had started.
A senior U.S. official also said the statement, which
condemned "the continuing efforts by misguided individuals to
hurt the religious feelings of Muslims," was released before any
demonstrations had begun.
The statement was later pulled from the Internet because it
was not coordinated with the State Department in Washington, the
official said.
On Tuesday night, Romney said it was "disgraceful that the
Obama administration's first response was not to condemn attacks
on our diplomatic missions, but to sympathize with those who
waged the attacks."
On Wednesday, the Republican candidate again criticized the
embassy.
"The embassy in Cairo put out a statement after their
grounds had been breached. Protesters were inside the
grounds. They reiterated that statement after the breach. I
think it is a terrible course for America to stand in apology
for our values," he said in Jacksonville, Florida.
Romney campaign officials said that even after the embassy
was stormed, it sent several Twitter messages referring to its
earlier statement as well as condemning the embassy protests.
Critics, including some Republican allies, said Romney was
too quick to use the Libya and Egypt incidents as fodder for a
campaign attack before knowing the full extent of what happened
in the two North African countries.
His statement on Tuesday broke a self-imposed truce on
criticizing the president on the 11th anniversary of the Sept.
11 attacks.