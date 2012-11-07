CAIRO Nov 7 Egypt's presidency said on
Wednesday it hoped re-elected U.S. President Barack Obama would
work for the interests of both the American and Egyptian people.
A few months into first term as president, Obama delivered a
speech at Cairo University in June 2009 calling for a "new
beginning" between the United States and the world's Muslims.
But many in the region feel let down, saying he did not do
enough on issues such Palestinian aspirations for a state.
"We congratulate the American people on their choice and we
hope the newly elected U.S. administration will work to achieve
the interests of both the American and Egyptian people,"
presidential spokesman Yasser Ali told Reuters.
He said Mohamed Mursi, an Islamist who is Egypt's first
freely elected president, would send a letter to Obama to
congratulate him later on Wednesday.