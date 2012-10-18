(Adds details about venue, comments by Emanuel spokeswoman)
By Eric Johnson
CLEVELAND Oct 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
plans to usher in what he hopes will be a second four-year term
in the White House at an election-night rally at a huge
convention center near downtown Chicago, campaign and city
officials said on Wednesday.
The event will likely draw thousands of supporters to the
McCormick Place convention center in Chicago, Obama's hometown
and the site of his re-election campaign headquarters.
Supporters are expected to watch the voting results come in
and then hear a speech by the incumbent Democrat who faces
Republican Mitt Romney, a former Massachusetts governor and
private equity executive, in the Nov. 6 general election.
Some 240,000 revelers flooded Chicago's 319-acre
(129-hectare) Grant Park in the city's central business district
on the night Obama beat John McCain in 2008 to become the first
black U.S. president.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a former White House aide who
has helped raise cash for a pro-Obama "super" political action
committee, will attend the rally, said spokeswoman Sarah
Hamilton.
"We are excited and honored to once again host President
Obama on election night," Hamilton said. "Chicago is more than
capable of safely hosting this historic event in November."
McCormick Place, which was the principal site of a NATO
conference in May, is the largest exhibition and meeting
facility in North America, according to its website. It has
roughly 2.6 million square feet (240,000 square metres) of
exhibit space and assembly seating for 18,000 people.
An Obama campaign official declined to comment on the reason
why the smaller-capacity convention center was chosen as the
venue for this year's rally over Grant Park.
The official, who asked not to be identified, said plans for
the rally were still being worked out and declined to say how
many people the campaign expects to attend.
Obama leads Romney by 47 percent to 44 percent among likely
voters, according to Wednesday's Reuters/Ipsos daily online
tracking poll.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)