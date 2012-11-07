* Climate change, storm concerns could push EPA rules ahead
* Natural gas exports decision looms
* Divided Congress means carbon tax, other legislation
unlikely
By Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 President Barack Obama will
face a two-fold challenge in energy policy in his second term:
make good on his promise to act on climate change, while at the
same time foster growth in oil and gas production that has
spurred jobs and manufacturing.
That could mean a revival of regulations for producing and
burning natural gas, coal and oil that had been on hold during
the election, and possibly some new rules for hydraulic
fracturing, or "fracking," the water and chemical-intensive
technique used to extract gas and oil from deep within shale
beds.
With a "status quo" divided Congress focused on pressing
debt and deficit issues, analysts expect Obama to use
administrative tools to work toward his election-night vow on
climate change.
"If the president focuses on dealing with our climate and
security problems by addressing consumption and at the same time
helps facilitate oil and gas production, I think he has a
win-win on his hands," said Michael Levi, an energy policy
analyst with the Council on Foreign Relations.
"And that's roughly what he's been trying to do, so it would
not be a big departure," Levi said in an interview.
CLIMATE BACK ON AGENDA
Obama began his first term trying to work with Congress on a
climate bill that aimed to curb emissions of greenhouse gases.
That effort failed, and his Environmental Protection Agency
embarked instead on crafting an ambitious series of rules aimed
chiefly at pollution from coal-burning power plants.
Obama slowed regulation of fossil fuels during his campaign
against Republican challenger Mitt Romney, who ran on expanding
drilling and letting states dominate oil and gas regulation.
After the devastation caused last week by Hurricane Sandy,
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg endorsed Obama and made it
clear he expected the administration to elevate action on
climate change.
"Climate is back on the agenda, and I think Bloomberg
especially is going to hold the president to some sort of
action," said Andrew Holland, an energy policy analyst with the
American Security Project think-tank.
Obama steered clear of the issue during the election, but
mentioned climate change in Tuesday's victory speech as one of a
trio of challenges facing the country.
"We want our children to live in an America that isn't
burdened by debt, that isn't weakened by inequality, that isn't
threatened by the destructive power of a warming planet," Obama
said.
CARBON TAX TOUGH SELL
Now that the election is over, regulations proposed and
studies undertaken by Obama's agencies will return to the
forefront.
"It's going to be a rougher second term for oil and gas
given the way the environmental debate is going and the
diminished incentive Obama has to protect oil and gas after his
last election is behind him," said Robert McNally, a White House
energy adviser during the George W. Bush administration who now
heads the Rapidan Group, a consulting firm.
Environmentalists are also increasingly lobbying centrist
Democrats like Obama to tighten federal water and air
regulations on fracking operations.
The EPA is set to release initial results this year of a
study on fracking's effects on groundwater supplies. Separately,
the Department of the Interior is expected to finalize draft
rules later this year on fracking on public lands.
The administration also faces a tough call on whether the
United States should allow more exports of its newfound shale
oil and gas bounty. Critics have warned that too many exports
risk triggering a spike in fuel costs for consumers and
undermining a domestic manufacturing recovery.
With many scientists blaming climate change for fueling
stronger weather events like the deadly Superstorm Sandy, some
green groups have said Congress should look at passing a carbon
tax.
That could raise significant revenue for the debt-ridden
federal government, but many Republicans would reject supporting
anything resembling a tax, said Scott Segal, a partner at
Bracewell & Guiliani, a law and lobbying firm.
Still, the idea of a tax that could raise $144 billion in
revenue by 2020 will receive a lot of discussion and study,
Segal said on a conference call on Wednesday.