By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 12 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
and his Republican rival, Paul Ryan, faced off on Thursday in
their only debate before the Nov. 6 presidential election. Here
is some fact-checking of claims made by the candidates.
RYAN: ECONOMIC GROWTH IS SLOWER NOW
During the debate, Ryan said the economy is "growing at 1.3
percent. That's slower than it grew last year and last year was
slower than the year before."
Ryan is correct.
U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of
1.3 percent in the second quarter of this year. For all of 2011,
it grew 1.8 percent and for all of 2010 it grew 2.4 percent.
However, the economy shrank for four consecutive quarters
from the third quarter of 2008 through the second quarter of
2009, including a whopping 8.9 percent contraction in the last
three months of 2008.
U.S. GDP has posted 12 consecutive quarters of growth since
the middle of 2009 and economists expect the streak to continue.
Many economists attribute slower growth in 2011 to the
European sovereign debt crisis and the effects of U.S. political
gridlock surrounding increasing the national borrowing limit.
BIDEN: THE RECESSION WAS CAUSED BY SPENDING ON WARS, THE
MEDICARE DRUG BENEFIT AND TAX CUTS
During the debate, Biden said, "And, by the way, they talk
about this Great Recession if it fell out of the sky, like, 'Oh,
my goodness, where did it come from?' It came from this man
(Ryan) voting to put two wars on a credit card, to at the same
time put a prescription drug benefit on the credit card, a
trillion-dollar tax cut for the very wealthy. I was there. I
voted against them. I said, 'No, we can't afford that.'"
Biden was reaching.
While many factors contributed to the deep recession between
December, 2007 and June 2009, the downturn was primarily due to
the collapse of financial markets amid a tidal wave of bad
debts, over borrowing by consumers and businesses and a wildly
over-valued housing market.
Democrats tend to blame spending on the wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan, the Medicare prescription drug benefit, and the tax
cuts enacted under President George W. Bush for causing the
massive U.S. budget deficit, but not for causing the recession.
RYAN: UNEMPLOYMENT IS GOING UP IN SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA,
AND NATIONALLY
During the debate, Ryan said, "Joe and I are from similar
towns. He's from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I'm from Janesville,
Wisconsin. You know what the unemployment rate in Scranton is
today?"
"I sure do," said Biden.
"It's 10 percent," said Ryan. "You know what it was the day
you guys came in - 8.5 percent. ... That's how it's going all
around America."
"You don't read the statistics," responded Biden. "That's
not how it's going. It's going down."
Ryan was only half right.
The unemployment rate for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
metropolitan area was 9.6 percent in August, according to the
Labor Department. It was 8.4 percent in January 2009, when Obama
took office, and peaked at 10.4 percent in January 2010.
However, the national unemployment rate was 7.8 percent in
September, the same level as when President Barack Obama took
office. The national unemployment level peaked at 10 percent in
October 2009.
BIDEN: RYAN'S BUDGET CUT EMBASSY SECURITY FUNDING
In a discussion of the recent death of the U.S. ambassador
to Libya during an attack on a U.S. diplomatic mission in
Benghazi, Biden said, "The congressman here cut embassy security
in his budget by $300 million below what we asked for."
Biden was extrapolating.
The figure comes from the budget blueprint Ryan prepared as
chairman of the U.S. House Budget Committee, which would have
cut non-defense discretionary spending by 19 percent in 2014.
That would equal about $300 million for embassy security,
construction and maintenance.
Ryan's budget proposal passed the Republican House but never
came to a vote in the Democratic-majority Senate. Had it been
enacted, appropriations committees would have been the ones to
determine how much something as specific as diplomatic mission
security would be funded.
RYAN: IRAN HAS ENOUGH MATERIAL FOR FIVE NUCLEAR BOMBS
In a discussion of the effectiveness of the Obama
administration's policy on Iran's nuclear program, Ryan said,
"When Barack Obama was elected they (the Iranians) had enough
fissile material - nuclear material to make one bomb. Now they
have enough for five. They are racing toward a nuclear weapon.
They're four years closer toward a nuclear weapons capability."
Ryan was wrong.
Analysts believe Iran has enough uranium for one to three
bombs but only after proper processing. The Institute for
Science and International Security says that Iran has not
enriched that material to the level needed for a single nuclear
weapon, let alone five, and has been held back by international
pressure.
"Without past negotiated outcomes, international pressure,
sanctions, and intelligence operations, Iran would likely have
nuclear weapons by now. Iran has proven vulnerable to
international pressure," the ISIS said.
BIDEN: THE ROMNEY-RYAN TAX PLAN, WHICH WOULD CUT TAX RATES
BY 20 PERCENT, WOULD REDUCE GOVERNMENT REVENUES BY $5 TRILLION
This was another round in an argument that arose in the
debate between Obama and Republican presidential nominee Mitt
Romney.
In the vice-presidential debate, Ryan said, "You can cut tax
rates by 20 percent and still preserve these important
preferences for middle-class taxpayers."
Biden responded that this was "not mathematically
possible."
Both men were playing with numbers.
Romney would cut tax rates by 20 percent, eliminate taxes on
investment income for those earning under $200,000, get rid of
the estate tax and reduce the corporate tax rate to 25 percent
from 35 percent. That adds up to $5 trillion less in federal
revenue over ten years, according to the Tax Policy Center.
In order to make up for the loss, Romney would have to
eliminate 65 percent of all loopholes in the tax system to make
up for those tax cuts, the non-partisan Tax Policy Center has
said.
Cutting the ten largest tax breaks - which include popular
deductions for mortgage interest payments and employer
contributions for health insurance - could achieve that amount
of lost revenue, the Congressional Research Service has said.