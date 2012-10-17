By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 17 Democratic President Barack
Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney consumed a good
portion of Tuesday night's debate fact-checking one another.
And while they sometimes sounded like squabbling siblings in
the back seat of the family car, their words, albeit
occasionally out of context, zeroed in on vulnerabilities that
could be critical in the campaign's final weeks.
The most contentious moment came in response to a question
from a member of the audience about embassy security in Libya.
That gave Romney a chance to accuse the president of waiting a
full two weeks before conceding that the attack that killed the
U.S. ambassador was in fact terrorism.
Obama fired back that he had done so the next day in a
statement in the White House Rose Garden. Romney seemed taken
aback.
"I want to make sure we get that for the record because it
took the president 14 days before he called the attack in
Benghazi an act of terror," Romney said, with a sharp look at
the president to emphasize his incredulity.
"Get the transcript," the president replied.
The moderator, CNN's Candy Crowley interjected, "It, it, it,
he did in fact, sir." But she also added: "It did as well take
two weeks or so for the whole idea there being a riot out there
about this tape to come out."
In fact, Obama used the word "terror" in the Rose Garden
statement but did not specifically apply it to the Benghazi
attack.
After a reference to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York
and Washington, as well as to Benghazi, he said: "No acts of
terror will ever shake the resolve of this great nation..."
It's also true that the administration only slowly
acknowledged that the assault was orchestrated by extremists
rather than a demonstration that spun out of control.
The two also bickered over words in connection with energy
policy. Romney said the administration's tight regulations are
throttling fossil fuel production and eliminating jobs.
"What we don't need is to have the president keeping us from
taking advantage of oil, coal and gas," Romney said. "This has
not been Mr. Oil, or Mr. Gas, or Mr. Coal."
Obama then flung in Romney's face a statement the challenger
made while fighting a polluting coal facility in Massachusetts.
"When I hear Governor Romney say he's a big coal guy, I
mean, keep in mind, when - Governor, when you were governor of
Massachusetts, you stood in front of a coal plant and pointed at
it and said, 'This plant kills,' and took great pride in
shutting it down. And now suddenly you're a big champion of
coal."
Romney did in fact utter approximately those words in 2003
when fighting Pacific Gas and Electric's efforts to delay
tougher anti-pollution standards against the Salem Harbor Power
Station in the Boston area, according to PolitiFact.
The candidates were at each others' throats over immigration
as well. An audience member named Lorraine Osorio asked the
contenders what they would do about people working in the United
States without proper documentation.
The president attacked Romney for supporting an Arizona
state law that many consider excessively harsh because it allows
police officers to ask people for identification if they suspect
them of having entered the United States illegally.
"He called the Arizona law a model for the nation," the
president said.
But Romney defended himself, saying he had only singled out
a portion of the law that was less controversial as worth
emulating.
"I did not say that the Arizona law was a model for the
nation in that aspect," he said, adding he said the "E-Verify"
part of the law that requires employers to verify the legal
status of employees was a model.
A transcript of Romney's comment, made during a February
2012 CNN Republican primary debate, seems more or less to
support Romney's version.
During a discussion of immigration policy, he said: "You
know, I think you see a model in Arizona. They passed a law here
that says - that says that people who come here and try and find
work, that the employer is required to look them up on E-
Verify."
Immigration is a sore spot for Romney for many, particularly
among Hispanic voters, because the former Massachusetts governor
has advocated a "self-deportation" approach that aims to make
undocumented immigrants uncomfortable enough to leave on their
own. Many consider it draconian.
The two also exchanged barbs over domestic energy
production, with Romney nettling the president with his accurate
charge that production of oil on public land is down 14 percent
and production of gas on public land is down 9 percent.
"Production is up," Obama said.
"Is down," Romney replied.
"No it isn't," the president insisted.
While Romney's numbers are correct, the decline is
"cherry-picked" and doesn't reflect overall trends, PolitiFact
says. Production was hobbled one year by the Deepwater Horizon
Gulf of Mexico oil disaster.
From 2009-2011 oil production rose two out of three years
for a net increase of 10.6 percent, according to PolitiFact,
which cites U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
In the Bush years it fell four of five years for a net
decrease of 16.8 percent.