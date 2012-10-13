* Republican Rep. King in tough re-election race in Iowa
RINGSTED, Iowa, Oct 13 Democrats fighting an
uphill battle to win a majority in the U.S. House of
Representatives are trying to use rural angst over the failure
of congressional Republicans to pass a farm bill to win some
Midwestern seats in the Nov. 6 election.
The farm bill, which sets subsidies for everything from crop
insurance to milk production, expired on Oct. 1 after the
Republican majority in the House could not muster enough votes
to pass a new law.
No race demonstrates the Democratic strategy better than in
western Iowa, where Christie Vilsack, the wife of President
Barack Obama's agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, is stressing
the farm bill in a bid to unseat conservative Republican
Representative Steve King.
"The lack of a farm bill right now has the farming community
up in arms," said Bryan Kruse, 34, who has two small farms and
works for another farmer to pay the bills outside Ringsted,
population 422. "We need to get something done."
Kruse wants to know if he can still get federal crop
insurance to protect his corn and soybeans against disasters
like this year's drought.
Democrats need to gain 25 seats in the House to win back the
majority they lost in the Republican sweep in 2010, and most
analysts consider it a tall order.
Democrats are focusing on the farm bill in Iowa, Wisconsin,
South Dakota, Colorado and Illinois. It is also a major issue in
close U.S. Senate races in Montana and North Dakota, where
Republican House members are seeking seats held by Democrats.
But convincing farmers and rural residents is tough in
conservative western Iowa. Despite his concerns about the farm
bill, lifelong Republican Kruse said he will vote for King, a
conservative with a habit of making controversial statements.
"You can't blame that failure on one man," Kruse said, who
worries that electing a Democrat such as Vilsack would lead to
burdensome and costly regulations for farmers.
A few decaying, abandoned farms near where Kruse works are a
sign of the rural decline and slow population growth that cut
Iowa's U.S. House seats to four from five after the 2010 census.
Redistricting put Kruse in King's new enlarged district, a huge
area covering 39 counties dotted with small cities and towns.
Vilsack, whose husband also was Iowa governor, touts the
fact that the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate passed a farm
bill, but the Republican House did not.
Steffen Schmidt, a politics professor at Iowa State
University in Ames, says most Democrats have done a poor job of
explaining that, apart from farm subsidies, the farm bill
includes food stamps, school lunches and rural development
money.
"A big failure of the Democrats is they have not explained
the farm bill has broader economic and social implications,"
Schmidt said. "Christie Vilsack has done better than other
Democrats at making that point."
The polls have been close in a race that has drawn a lot of
money, but King says he is confident of farmers' support because
he has a chance to head the Agriculture Committee if Republicans
retain their House majority. King ranks fourth in seniority on
the committee but one of those ahead of him is retiring and
another is focusing on another committee.
"No one is better placed" to become committee chairman,
King told Reuters. "The farm community knows that."
"CONSERVATIVE ALL THE WAY THROUGH"
In Iowa's new 4th District, the yard signs in farm areas
predominantly favor King. In small cities and towns, signs for
Vilsack are more common.
Iowa Pork Producers Association President Bill Tentinger
says American farmers are generally staunchly conservative.
"They're fiscally conservative and socially conservative,"
he said. "They're conservative all the way through."
Tammy Kobza, Iowa director of the socially conservative
group Eagle Forum founded by conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly,
says she supports King's opposition to abortion and gay
marriage, plus his call for repeal of Obama's healthcare
reforms.
"Morals matter out here," she said. "Steve King personifies
those morals and doesn't want us to be dependent on government."
But thanks to redistricting after the census, almost half of
the district is new to King.
"The district is not as conservative as Steve King is used
to and not as moderate as Christie Vilsack would like," Iowa
State's Schmidt said.
Among Vilsack's supporters is Steve Mahr, 27, an assistant
manager at a restaurant in Orange City in King's old district.
"Steve King has been offensive and embarrassing to our
district," he said, rattling off controversial remarks King has
made about immigrants and dog fighting and his defense of Todd
Akin, the Missouri Republican U.S. Senate candidate who said
women have biological defenses against pregnancy from
"legitimate rape."
"We need someone who'll look out for the people who need to
be taken care of," Mahr added. "Not just look out for the rich."
While King is endorsed by the Iowa Farm Bureau, which has
designated him a "friend of agriculture," Vilsack is running as
a moderate seeking "to create opportunities in small towns and
cities" in part through the farm bill.
"Nothing's getting done in Washington," Vilsack said. "I
want to be a problem solver who gets things done."
King has won easily in the past, but in a sign of how close
the race is he has agreed to a series of debates with Vilsack.
Both candidates have raised about $2 million in campaign
contributions.
Vilsack has had contributions from labor groups such as the
Service Employees International Union, plus Planned Parenthood.
King's donors have included the National Pork Producers Council
based in Des Moines and Koch Industries, an energy company run
by conservative billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch.
Some $2.7 million has also been spent by outside groups.
Tim Hagle, a politics professor at the University of Iowa,
said the race is close enough to be swayed by whether Obama or
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney wins the swing state
of Iowa by attracting independent voters.
"Both sides have to reach out to those voters if they want
to win," Hagle said.
