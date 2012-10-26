By Mary Slosson
| SACRAMENTO
SACRAMENTO Oct 25 A California campaign finance
regulatory agency sued an Arizona group on Thursday over an
eleventh hour $11 million donation to a political action
committee, which the agency's head said was the largest such
donation in state history.
The California Fair Political Practices Commission is suing
the Phoenix-based Americans for Responsible Leadership for
access to information about donors to the Arizona non-profit to
evaluate if those donations comply with California campaign
finance laws.
The commission said in its lawsuit, filed in the state
Superior Court in Sacramento, that Americans for Responsible
Leadership must cooperate with an audit into compliance with
state disclosure laws before the Nov. 6 election.
The donation constitutes not only one of the single largest
contributions in the 2012 election season in California, but
also the largest out-of-state contribution from one independent
non-profit to another for the purposes of influencing an
election, commission chairwoman Ann Ravel told Reuters.
"For them to have suddenly made an $11 million expenditure
in California as an Arizona non-profit - it certainly makes us
think that we need to get more information on them," Ravel said.
The Arizona group donated $11 million to the Small Business
Action Committee PAC on Oct. 15, according to the lawsuit.
The donation was intended to help fuel efforts to defeat a
tax ballot initiative sponsored by California Governor Jerry
Brown, a Democrat, and support another ballot measure that would
stop automatic paycheck deductions for political activities that
is seen as a potential blow to labor unions.
Americans for Responsible Leadership could not be reached
for comment on the lawsuit.
The contribution was brought to the commission's attention
by Common Cause, a left-leaning political lobbying group that
alleged the campaign donation was made with laundered money.
"To have that information remain anonymous really creates
problems for our democratic process," Ravel said.
(Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Todd Eastham)