* Obama expected to name key financial regulatory heads
* Bank lobbyists to focus on regulators as well as issues
* Opportunities to reset relations with key policymakers
By Sarah N. Lynch and Emily Stephenson and Rick Rothacker
Nov 7 Wall Street firms gambled on Mitt Romney
and lost. Now, faced with the prospect of even tougher
regulations in President Barack Obama's second term, they have
to build better ties with the new financial regulators he will
appoint.
Obama lost the support of many bankers in the aftermath of
the 2008 financial crisis and the passage of the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial reform law, which sought to shore up the financial
system but also cost banks billions of dollars in annual profit.
The Democratic president has openly stated his distaste for
"fat cat bankers" who "don't get it", and bankers fears more
losses ahead if they cannot influence how the Dodd-Frank rules
are implemented.
"He will continue to increase regulation, demonize and
vilify businesses, and spend a lot of money, and tax people, and
so forth," said Dick Kovacevich, a former Wells Fargo CEO and
supporter of Republican challenger Romney.
Wall Street firms are also worried about Elizabeth Warren,
whose victory in the Massachusetts Senate race may galvanize her
to push for more regulations on bank lending to protect
consumers. Warren was instrumental in creating the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau, which critics say could weigh down
the economy with new regulations.
"I think the Obama win, along with Elizabeth Warren, will
lead to more accountability and tighter regulation on Wall
Street," said Chris Tobe, who advises pension plans as a
principal at Stable Value Consultants and is a trustee of the
Kentucky state pension fund. "Especially after a big shift to
Romney from Wall Street, Obama I believe will be less likely to
hold back on regulation this term."
People working in the U.S. securities and investment
industry gave $20 million to Romney's campaign, versus $6
million to Obama, according to the Center for Responsive
Politics. Four years ago, Obama received $16 million and
Republican nominee John McCain only attracted $9 million.
"I voted for Obama in 2008 but obviously believed that
Romney would be better able to handle the problems that we're
confronting," said Scott Sperling, co-president of private
equity firm Thomas H Lee Partners. "It is incumbent on us to
work with the administration in a productive way to deal with
these issues."
RELATIONS WITH REGULATORS
Some banking industry lobbyists say their focus will be on
the key regulators Obama is expected to name in his second term.
Among the financial industry's top complaints are the
Volcker rule, which prevents banks from making big bets in
financial markets with their own money, and the Durbin
amendment, which limits the fees they can charge merchants for
processing debit-card transactions.
Banks also want to scale back capital requirements, which
cut into the returns banks can earn on their equity capital.
As key details of Dodd-Frank have yet to be ironed out, the
banks need good relations with regulators to influence their
interpretation of the rules.
Chairmen often determine agendas at agencies such as the
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC), so Obama's choices to fill any open
spots could affect how quickly new rules are rolled out.
"If there was a different chair who had a different agenda,
you could slow things down," said Bart Chilton, a Democratic
commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
CHANGING CAST OF CHARACTERS
Major power players under Obama, including Treasury
Secretary Tim Geithner, are expected to step down, offering Wall
Street a chance to reset relations.
One possible replacement for Geithner, who has said he will
not stay for a second Obama term, is White House Chief of Staff
Jack Lew, a former Citigroup Inc banker.
"I hope Obama puts someone in who understands fiscal issues
and who will have stature to work on the Hill to negotiate some
type of package on fiscal reform," said Sheila Bair, former
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp chairman.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro's term does not expire until June
2014, but speculation about her departure has been swirling for
well over a year. Last month, she attempted to shoot down the
rumors, saying she had not thought about her post-SEC plans.
SEC watchers speculate the job could go to SEC Commissioner
Elisse Walter, a close friend of Schapiro's and a former
executive at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, an
industry-funded watchdog.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler's term technically expired in
April. He is allowed to stay on as chairman until the end of
2013 and his renomination is an open question.
Gensler has been assailed by Republicans over his
implementation of Dodd-Frank and criticized by lawmakers on both
sides of the aisle following the collapse of futures brokerages
MF Global and Peregrine Financial Group.
Some Democratic politicians have also criticized Gensler for
not doing enough to crack down on oil market speculators, with a
few going so far as to suggest he should not be renominated.
FISCAL CLIFF
Much of Wall Street's regulatory agenda, however, is set to
take a back-seat in the short term due to the looming fiscal
cliff -- a package of tax increases and federal spending cuts
that will begin in January unless lawmakers act.
Bankers are worried an impasse in solving the issue could
spark an economic downturn that would hit the value of assets
and make banks more reluctant to lend.
In the longer term, banking lobbyists and other opponents to
Dodd-Frank will try to beat back some rules with technicalities.
Paul Atkins, a Republican and former SEC commissioner, said
he expects Dodd-Frank reform critics may have some success
making narrow legal challenges and seeking to throttle reforms
through congressional oversight.
"Dodd-Frank assigned a lot of powers to the regulatory
agencies, so there is not much that Congress can do," he said.
"I expect that the Republican House would keep the pressure
on through hearings, like they are doing now. People will also
certainly take the fight to the courts."