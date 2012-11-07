WASHINGTON Nov 7 The top Republican in the U.S.
House of Representatives, John Boehner, will deliver a statement
at 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Wednesday on the need for a
bipartisan deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff," which threatens to
push the United States into a recession, his office said.
Boehner will make his case a day after American voters gave
Democratic President Barack Obama a second term, but maintained
a divided government, with Republicans still in control of the
House and Democrats still holding the Senate.
Boehner, the House speaker, will argue that Republicans and
Democrats must "take steps together," a spokesman said in a
brief press release.
Bipartisan action is needed by the end of December to avert
a crush of automatic tax hikes and spending cuts that could
deliver a jolting blow to the already struggling U.S. economy.