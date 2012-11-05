* Registered Democrats ahead in ballots cast early
* Legislature cut early voting days
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 5 Florida voters cast fewer
early ballots in the 2012 presidential election than in 2008,
but they submitted more absentee ballots than they did four
years ago, according to statewide elections figures released on
Monday.
Overall, 37 percent of Florida's 11.9 million registered
voters have already cast their ballots. Excluding 300 ballots
cast in Orlando on Sunday when voting was extended due to a bomb
scare that temporarily shut down polling the day before,
registered Democrats had cast 159,612 more votes than registered
Republicans through Sunday.
Opinion polls showed Democratic President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney running neck and neck in
Florida, where a mere 537 votes decided the 2000 presidential
election in George W. Bush's favor.
The early voting period in Florida ended on Saturday, though
voters were still submitting absentee ballots at election
supervisors' offices on Sunday and Monday.
The state's Republican-led legislature cut the number of
early voting days nearly in half this year, leading to long
lines where voters had to wait up to 8 hours and complaints that
the change in voting rules was part of a Republican effort to
suppress Democratic votes.
Republican Governor Rick Scott rejected a call last week to
extend early voting by a day.
The data suggests the changes did put a damper on in-person
voting at the early polling sites. Florida voters cast 250,605
fewer ballots at those sites in the 2012 presidential election
than in 2008.
Democrats, who typically make up a large proportion of early
voters, managed a 246,930 edge over Republicans in the voting at
early balloting sites. That was about half the margin in 2008
when Democrats led in early voting by almost half a million
ballots.
Republicans have the edge in absentee voting - 87,318 more
Republican ballots were turned in than Democratic ballots by
Saturday. Absentee voting had exceeded the 2008 totals by
160,216 ballots by Saturday.
All told, the battleground state entered the final day of
voting before the election with 4.42 million votes cast compared
with 4.51 million in 2008 - a drop of 90,389.
The total number of registered voters in Florida has risen
by 6.1 percent since the last presidential election to 11.9
million.