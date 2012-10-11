By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Oct 10 A Florida billionaire has
told his employees he could be forced to lay off some of them if
U.S. President Barack Obama wins a second term, calling his
administration a threat to their jobs.
David Siegel, the owner of Orlando-based Westgate Resorts,
the largest privately held time-share company in the world, said
in an email to the firm's 7,000 employees this week that he did
not want to influence how they voted.
But he warned that "if any new taxes are levied on me, or my
company, as our current President plans, I will have no choice
but to reduce the size of this company."
"You see, I can longer support a system that penalizes the
productive and gives to the unproductive," he continued. "My
motivation to work and to provide jobs will be destroyed, and
with it, so will your opportunities."
Siegel, an outspoken businessman known for his flamboyant
lifestyle, and his wife were the subjects of a recent
documentary called "The Queen of Versailles" which documented
their efforts to build what would be the largest privately owned
home in the United States - a $100 million, 90,000-square-foot
mansion just outside of Orlando.
Siegel confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday that he sent the
memo and said it appeared to have been leaked by an employee who
did not agree with his politics.
"This was a private memo just addressed to my employees," he
said. "I care about their well-being. I just wanted them to know
before they go to vote that if Obama gets re-elected, with the
new taxes that he's going to impose ... the company most likely
is going to have to downsize."
Tax policy is a central issue in the presidential campaign.
Republican candidate Mitt Romney wants to extend lower tax rates
set to expire on Dec. 31 for all income groups, while Obama has
said he would extend the lower rates only for households earning
up to $250,000.
Obama and Romney have both said the current 35 percent
corporate tax rate should be reduced but disagree on the extent
of the cut and ways to replace the revenue.
Siegel told Reuters in July that Westgate was faring well.
He said in an interview his company had rebounded from the
recession and was now the most profitable it had been in its
30-year history. He said Westgate was hiring 1,500 new employees
this year and fending off banks that "are throwing money at us."
Siegel told his employees in the memo that "the economy
doesn't currently pose a threat to your job. What does threaten
your job however, is another 4 years of the same Presidential
administration."
He described what he said were years of sacrifice to build
the company.
"Even to this day, every dime I earn goes back into the
company," he said. "Over the past four years I have had to stop
building my dream house, cut back on all of my expenses, and
take my kids out of private schools simply to keep this company
strong and to keep you employed."
He added: "Yes, business ownership has its benefits, but the
price I've paid is steep and not without wounds. Unfortunately,
the costs of running a business have gotten out of control and
let me tell you why: We are being taxed to death and the
government thinks we don't pay enough."
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Jim Loney)