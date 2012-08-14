DENVER Aug 14 Republican vice presidential
candidate Paul Ryan will meet behind closed doors with donors
and fundraisers in Las Vegas at the Venetian hotel, owned by
casino mogul and formidable campaign donor Sheldon Adelson.
The Wisconsin congressman will meet with members of the
Nevada finance team on Tuesday evening - his first such event as
part of Mitt Romney's campaign - but members of the media will
not be allowed to attend.
Romney himself held a meeting with Adelson, this campaign
season's most prominent donor, at the same hotel in May, but it
was not certain that Ryan will meet the billionaire.
Adelson has yet to contribute directly to the Romney
campaign, according to the latest disclosure filings, but the
magnate and his wife, Miriam, have donated $10 million to the
outside "Super PAC" group backing Romney.
During the primary season, Adelson and his family spent
$21.5 million to support another Republican candidate, Newt
Gingrich, who dropped out of the race on May 2.
The gambling magnate's business empire is under review by
several regulatory bodies that are looking into his casino
powerhouse Las Vegas Sands Corp and its operations in
Macau, the only place in China where casinos are legal.
Sources familiar with the probe this week told Reuters the
Nevada Gaming Control Board is investigating whether the company
broke bribery laws through its dealings in mainland China.
That probe is on top of reviews by the U.S. Department of
Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which the
company confirmed in March filings.
Las Vegas Sands has denied illegal activity.
The Romney campaign has allowed reporters to cover
fundraisers as long as they are in public venues and not at
private residences, but an aide said Tuesday's event in Las
Vegas was different because it was not a fundraiser but a
"finance event."