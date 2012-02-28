* Money comes at critical moment for Gingrich
* Ads to boost Gingrich's southern strategy
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 A "Super PAC"
supporting Republican presidential hopeful Newt Gingrich
received a new cash infusion from billionaire casino magnate
Sheldon Adelson, according to a source familiar with the
donation.
The Las Vegas tycoon and his family have given nearly $11
million to the group already, almost single-handedly funding the
"super" political action committee (PAC), Winning Our Future.
The new contribution, which came in a few days ago, is
"substantial" and comparable to previous ones, the source said,
although declining to specify the amount. The source spoke on
the condition of anonymity to discuss a specific private
donation.
The money comes at a critical moment for Gingrich, whose
struggling campaign is hoping to do well enough on March 6 in
several conservative states - including his home state of
Georgia - to justify staying in the race.
Super PACs - which can raise and spend unlimited amounts of
money to help candidates but are not supposed to coordinate with
their campaigns - have spent millions of dollars on advertising,
much of it negative.
Winning Our Future played a pivotal role for Gingrich just
weeks ago, funding a media blitz against Mitt Romney and helping
Gingrich win South Carolina's vote in the state-by-state contest
to choose the Republican candidate to challenge Democratic
President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6 election.
Since that stunning Jan. 21 win, the Super PAC and the
former U.S. House of Representatives speaker himself have taken
a back seat to the duel between Romney and Rick Santorum, the
most recent candidate to surge and take over Gingrich's place as
the anti-Romney option sought by many conservatives.
With the new money, the Super PAC is creating three new ads,
the source said. One of them takes a stab at Romney, a former
governor of Massachusetts, and two show Gingrich's supporters
speaking about their choice.
The ads will run in four of the 10 "Super Tuesday" states
that vote on March 6: Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Ohio.
They will also air in Kansas, which votes on March 10, and
Alabama and Mississippi, which vote on March 13.
Gingrich is focused on a southern strategy for Super
Tuesday, hoping that he will be back in the game if he does well
in his home state of Georgia, as well as Oklahoma, Tennessee and
other conservative states where he thinks Romney will fare
poorly.
A loss in Georgia would deal a severe blow to any chance
Gingrich has for the Republican nomination.
The deep-pocketed pro-Romney Super PAC, Restore Our Future,
has continued to run anti-Gingrich ads in Georgia and has bought
some $1.1 million worth of air time through Super Tuesday on top
of another $82,000 in Internet advertising against Gingrich.
