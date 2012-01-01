U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks to employees of the Atlantic Bottling Company in Atlantic, Iowa December 31, 2011. Also pictured is his wife Callista (R). REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

ATLANTIC, Iowa Republican presidential hopeful Newt Gingrich said on Saturday he may recalibrate his campaign after attack ads from opponents turned him from the frontrunner in Iowa to a candidate fighting for fourth place.

Gingrich, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, has tried to maintain a "positive" message to contrast himself with rivals in Iowa, the first state to hold a presidential nominating contest.

Negative-themed television ads from fellow candidates Mitt Romney and Ron Paul, however, have knocked Gingrich from his top position, and he is now placing fourth in some polls.

Gingrich said his campaign had taken lessons from the previous few weeks.

"This is the opening three minutes of the Super Bowl," he told reporters. "We're learning a lot about what our opponents will do. They are nastier and more dishonest than I expected. So we'll have to make some adjustments."

Gingrich said he would not be making any of those adjustments before the Iowa contest on Tuesday and predicted the race would last a while.

"It's going to be a very long game."

Looking tired and admitting to suffering from flu-like symptoms for about 24 hours, the former lawmaker from Georgia said a teary moment he had on Friday when speaking about his mom was not meant to be a campaign milestone.

"I was talking...about my mother, I wasn't trying to figure out how to have an impact on the campaign," he said.

Gingrich's tears were reminiscent of Hillary Clinton's show of emotion in the New Hampshire Democratic primary in 2008. She won that contest, temporarily reversing the fortunes of Barack Obama, who went on to win the nomination and the presidency.

Gingrich said he would not respond directly to especially negative ads run by a group that supports Romney, the former Massachusetts governor who is seen as the national frontrunner now.

"We may go to a much more clearer contrast, but we're not going to respond in kind," Gingrich said. "Those ads are dishonest and he knows it. They are factually false, and he knows it. And we're not doing anything like that."

Voters at a Gingrich event in Atlantic said they were glad he had kept a positive tone.

"We like his attitude toward the campaign, that he's doing a positive campaign rather than resorting to negative tactics," said Jim Pellett, 71.

