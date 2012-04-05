By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, April 5
WASHINGTON, April 5 A healthcare think tank
founded by Republican presidential hopeful Newt Gingrich has
filed for bankruptcy with debts totaling more than $1 million.
The Center for Health Transformation, launched by Gingrich
in 2003 and incorporated as the Gingrich Group LLC, filed for
Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Atlanta, where it has one of its offices. It reported an
estimated debt of $1 million to $10 million owed to betw een 50
to 99 creditors.
Gingrich's lawyer Stefan Passantino said the candidate
divested all of his interests in the Gingrich Group last year as
he prepared for his White House run.
"Clearly when Newt left the room it became much more
difficult for them to sell this collaborative project because he
was the glue," Passantino said. "It took a year but ultimately
it fell under its own weight."
Among the consultancy's creditors were Gingrich himself, his
wife, Callista, their video company Gingrich Productions,
insurance giant Aflac Inc, telecommunications company
AT&T, drugmaker Merck & Co and Moby Dick Airways
Ltd, a private plane company to which the Gingrich campaign
itself owed $75,642 as of the end of February.
The center estimated its assets to be between $50,001 and
$100,000 in the filing.
The think tank collected tens of millions of dollars in dues
from healthcare companies and was part of Gingrich's collection
of lucrative enterprises he founded after he stepped down as
speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The bankruptcy filing comes as Gingrich's campaign itself is
struggling for cash, having cut staff after his presidential bid
lost its momentum in primary elections.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported the news on
Thursday. The law firm representing the Gingrich Group in the
case declined comment beyond the filed court documents.