By Kay Henderson

URBANDALE, Iowa, Nov 16 Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich acknowledged on Wednesday that he had received consulting fees from troubled mortgage giant Freddie Mac for providing "strategic advice."

Campaigning in Iowa, Gingrich said he did not believe he was contracted by the government-owned housing finance giant as a friendly voice who would avoid criticizing it.

"I was glad to offer strategic advice and we did it for a number of companies and Gingrich Group was very successful," he told reporters.

He was reacting to a Bloomberg News story that said he had been paid between $1.6 million and $1.8 million in consulting fees from two contracts with Freddie Mac.

Gingrich has been rising in polls of Republican voters in recent weeks as the conservative alternative to the more moderate Mitt Romney.

He stands a chance of winning Iowa, which on Jan. 3 holds the first U.S. nominating contest in the race to decide the 2012 Republican presidential nominee against Democratic President Barack Obama.

Gingrich, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, has a long history as a Washington insider. He said his knowledge of the ways of Washington would set him apart from Obama.

"It reminds people that I know a great deal about Washington and if you want to change Washington, we just tried four years of amateur ignorance and it didn't work very well, so having somebody who knows Washington might be a really good thing," he said. (Writing by Steve Holland; editing by Philip Barbara)