European shares get tech support, Hexagon soars on M&A talk
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
* Candidate says he offered 'strategic advice'
* His firm got between $1.6 million and $1.8 million
By Kay Henderson
URBANDALE, Iowa, Nov 16 Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich acknowledged on Wednesday that he had received consulting fees from troubled mortgage giant Freddie Mac for providing "strategic advice."
Campaigning in Iowa, Gingrich said he did not believe he was contracted by the government-owned housing finance giant as a friendly voice who would avoid criticizing it.
"I was glad to offer strategic advice and we did it for a number of companies and Gingrich Group was very successful," he told reporters.
He was reacting to a Bloomberg News story that said he had been paid between $1.6 million and $1.8 million in consulting fees from two contracts with Freddie Mac.
Gingrich has been rising in polls of Republican voters in recent weeks as the conservative alternative to the more moderate Mitt Romney.
He stands a chance of winning Iowa, which on Jan. 3 holds the first U.S. nominating contest in the race to decide the 2012 Republican presidential nominee against Democratic President Barack Obama.
Gingrich, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, has a long history as a Washington insider. He said his knowledge of the ways of Washington would set him apart from Obama.
"It reminds people that I know a great deal about Washington and if you want to change Washington, we just tried four years of amateur ignorance and it didn't work very well, so having somebody who knows Washington might be a really good thing," he said. (Writing by Steve Holland; editing by Philip Barbara)
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
SEOUL, June 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 14 *32.9 -132.8 52.9 ^June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9