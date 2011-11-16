* Candidate says he offered 'strategic advice'
By Kay Henderson
URBANDALE, Iowa, Nov 16 Republican presidential
candidate Newt Gingrich acknowledged on Wednesday that he had
received consulting fees from troubled mortgage giant Freddie
Mac for providing "strategic advice."
Campaigning in Iowa, Gingrich said he did not believe he
was contracted by the government-controlled housing finance
giant as a friendly voice who would avoid criticizing it.
"I was approached. I was glad to offer strategic advice and
we did it for a number of companies and Gingrich Group was very
successful," he told reporters.
He was reacting to a Bloomberg News story that said he had
been paid between $1.6 million and $1.8 million in consulting
fees from two contracts with Freddie Mac, the nation's
second-largest provider of mortgage funds.
The story said Gingrich's first contract with Freddie Mac
began five months after he resigned in 1999 from Congress and
as speaker of the House of Representatives. His last contract
ended in 2008, it said.
Freddie Mac and its larger competitor, Fannie Mae, have
soaked up about $169 billion in federal aid since they were
rescued by the government in 2008 as mortgage losses mounted.
Both companies were chartered by Congress to foster a liquid
mortgage market.
Gingrich has been rising in polls of Republican voters in
recent weeks as the conservative alternative to the more
moderate Mitt Romney. He stands a chance of winning Iowa, which
on Jan. 3 holds the first U.S. nominating contest in the race
to decide the 2012 Republican presidential nominee.
Like other Republican candidates, Gingrich has advocated
the two mortgage firms be shut down. Many Democrats agree with
that position, although they want to ensure the government
retains some role supporting the housing sector.
Gingrich said his advice to Freddie Mac was about ways to
expand housing opportunities for people "whether they're
African American, or Latino or of any background."
Bloomberg cited former Freddie Mac officials familiar with
the work Gingrich did for the firm in 2006 as saying he was
asked to establish ties with Republicans on Capitol Hill and
develop an argument on behalf of its public-private structure
to counter a conservative push to dismantle it.
A Freddie Mac spokesperson said Gingrich was a consultant
and not a lobbyist for the firm, but declined to elaborate.
"The Gingrich Group offered strategic advice to a wide
variety of clients about a wide variety of issues, including
IBM, Microsoft, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and more,"
Gingrich's campaign said in a statement. "Gingrich Group fees
were comparable to that of many consulting firms."
Gingrich, who was one of many political heavyweights hired
by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during the housing boom, has a
long history as a Washington insider. He said his knowledge of
the ways of Washington would set him apart from Obama.
"It reminds people that I know a great deal about
Washington and if you want to change Washington, we just tried
four years of amateur ignorance and it didn't work very well,
so having somebody who knows Washington might be a really good
thing," he said.
