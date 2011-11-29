WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. Republican presidential
hopeful Newt Gingrich is within 10 points of rival Mitt Romney
in New Hampshire, according to a poll taken after the former
House speaker was endorsed by the state's largest newspaper.
The Rasmussen Reports telephone survey of 762 likely
Republican primary election voters was the first since Gingrich
won the New Hampshire Union Leader's backing.
The poll showed 34 percent support for Romney, a former
Massachusetts governor, and 24 percent for Gingrich.
Next was U.S. Representative Ron Paul at 14 percent and
former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman at 11 percent. The poll was a
high-water mark for Huntsman, who has staked his presidential
bid on a strong showing in New Hampshire, which holds its
first-in-the-nation primary election on Jan. 10.
The previous Rasmussen survey, taken on Oct. 25, had Romney
with 41 percent support - 23 points ahead of Herman Cain, his
closest challenger at the time. Gingrich was in fourth place in
October, with 11 percent support.
Cain, a former pizza company executive hit by allegations
of sexual harassment and an alleged 13-year extramarital
affair, fell to 5 percent in the latest Rasmussen survey.
Monday's poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4
percentage points.
The Union Leader, a conservative paper, praised Gingrich on
Sunday for "innovative, forward-looking strategy and positive
leadership."
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by John O'Callaghan)