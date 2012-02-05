* "We can communicate through the clutter"
* Says can pull even in delegate count by Texas primary
* Stakes out position as true conservative
By Ros Krasny
LAS VEGAS, Feb 4 A defiant Newt Gingrich
vowed on Saturday to continue in the 2012 Republican primary
race and predicted that he could pull even with Mitt Romney in
the delegate count within two months.
"I am a candidate for president of the United States. I will
be a candidate for president of the United States," Gingrich
said in Las Vegas. "We will continue to campaign all the way to
Tampa," the party's nominating convention in late August.
The former U.S. House speaker suffered a second straight
defeat to Mitt Romney, this time in the "first of the west"
caucus in Nevada.
With 43 percent of precincts reporting, Romney, the former
Massachusetts governor, had secured 44 percent of the Nevada
vote to Gingrich's 26 percent.
"I think I will do better than John McCain did three years
ago," Gingrich said of the Nevada outcome. McCain, who went on
to be the Republican nominee, received only 13 percent of the
vote to Romney's 51 percent in 2008.
Some of Romney's success at the ballot box has been
attributed to massive spending on negative television ads
against Gingrich, especially in Florida.
"Although we will be outspent, we think we can communicate
through the clutter," Gingrich said.
"The vast majority of Republicans in this country want an
alternative to a Massachusetts moderate. I think you can count
on us being competitive in every state of the country."
A Republican candidate needs to amass 1,144 delegates to win
the nomination. Only a relative handful has been allocated in
the first five states to vote: Iowa, New Hampshire, South
Carolina, Florida and now Nevada.
"We will seek to find a series of victories which by the end
of the Texas primary (scheduled for April 3) will leave us
roughly equal to Governor Romney," Gingrich vowed.
Gingrich spoke at the Venetian Casino, owned by
magnate Sheldon Adelson, who has sunk an estimated $11 million
of his own fortune into a political action committee that has
bankrolled a series of attack ads against Romney.
Gingrich was upbeat, telling reporters they should "take a
few hours off from politics" to watch Sunday's NFL Super Bowl,
and quipping "did you miss me?" when asked about his sparse
campaigning schedule in Nevada this week.