* Re-election of Obama seen as potential boost
* Lawsuit possible to push FDA to label GMO foods
* California labeling measure defeated 53 pct to 47 pct
* Biotech seed industry rejects need for any GMO labeling
By Carey Gillam and Lisa Baertlein
Nov 7 The failure on Tuesday of a California
ballot initiative that would have mandated labeling of
genetically modified foods is not a death knell for those
seeking nationwide labeling, U.S. labeling proponents said.
President Barack Obama's re-election could be a boost, as he
is seen, in general terms, as being supportive of labeling.
Still, efforts to force change at a federal level could face an
uphill climb.
"The federal effort is a monumental task without a state
victory somewhere," said Michele Simon, a public health attorney
from California.
New state labeling initiatives are planned for Washington
state and Oregon. Beyond that, the action now shifts to
Washington, D.C. and efforts to force change at the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration, which has primary regulatory oversight
for food and food additives.
A citizen's petition is pending with the agency demanding a
re-examination of its policy against labeling of foods that
contain genetically modified ingredients. More than one million
people signed on, the most ever for a petition to the FDA, and
backers say the effort has been aided by the publicity
surrounding the California initiative.
"When we first filed our petition with the FDA over a year
ago ... it was only a handful of Washington insiders who fully
understood what we were talking about," said Gary Hirshberg,
co-founder of Stonyfield Farm organic yogurt company, and
chairman of the "Just Label It" campaign. "Now average folks are
well educated on this issue."
Supporters of the federal labeling action include organic
and natural food companies, environmental and consumer groups.
The petition, filed in October 2011, is the first step in a
strategy that could lead to a federal lawsuit against the FDA,
said Andrew Kimbrell, the lead attorney with the Center for Food
Safety, who wrote the legal petition.
Kimbrell said passage of the California measure would have
provided leverage for the federal effort. Its 53 percent to 47
percent defeat in progressive California was a setback, but the
legal strategy with the FDA does not depend on state passage.
Rather, CFS hopes to prove that the Federal Food, Drug, and
Cosmetic Act, dating back to 1938, is being too narrowly
interpreted by FDA and treats modern-day GMO technology in a way
that does not comply with the intent of the law to protect
consumers.
Genetically modified crops, which have had their DNA spliced
with genetic material from other species, have been around for
16 years. Popular biotech crops can survive treatments of
weedkiller and are toxic to insects that feed on the crops. And
most processed foods sold in the United States contain some GMO
corn, soybeans or other crops.
The CFS petition calls on the FDA to declare that molecular
or genetic alterations are "material" changes relevant to
consumers. The FDA's current policy, set in 1992, holds that
foods derived from genetically modified plants were
substantially equivalent to those produced through conventional
means.
"The combination of FDA's failure to mandate pre-market
safety testing and its permissive labeling policy has meant that
silent changes to our food supply are tested on the public
without their knowledge," the petition alleges.
FDA spokeswoman Morgan Liscinsky said the agency was
evaluating the petition and will respond, but declined to
comment further.
The California labeling measure failed in part after an
onslaught of opposition led by Monsanto Co, the world's
largest seed company and the developer of much of the world's
genetically modified seed technology.
Campaign finance reports show Monsanto and almost 80 food
companies and biotechnology advocates, including PepsiCo
and DuPont, spent roughly $46 million to turn back the
California effort. They argued that GMO food products are proven
safe, and labeling would add unnecessary costs and regulation.
They make a similar argument against any federal labeling
mandate, saying the FDA's view that no labeling is needed is
proper.
"New biotech foods are appropriately tested for safety,"
said Karen Batra, spokeswoman for the Biotechnology Industry
Organization, which represents the interests of the biotech seed
industry. "No crops are commercialized without USDA and FDA
review."
That position frustrates many in the scientific community,
who say the industry and regulators are disregarding numerous
studies showing harmful impacts from GMO crops.
In a letter published in October in the Independent Science
News, more than 70 scientists, academic researchers and
professors said that "corporate influence" was stifling research
that finds negative implications connected with GMOs.
"We are going to have to come to grips with this. Every
major trading partner we deal with has labeling," said
Hirshberg. "Labeling of GE (genetically engineered) foods is not
a question of whether, but when."