By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON Aug 23 The Republican Party is set
to call for the creation of a commission to look at possible
ways to set a fixed value for the dollar, 40 years after
President Richard Nixon ended its link to gold.
A draft of the party platform to be adopted at the
Republican National Convention next week in Tampa, Florida, ties
the plan to "cleaning up the wreckage" of President Barack
Obama's policies.
The proposal recalls a commission created in 1981 by
President Ronald Reagan to consider restoring the convertibility
of the dollar into metal. The commission advised against such a
move in the end.
"Now, three decades later, as we face the task of cleaning
up the wreckage of the current administration's policies, we
propose a similar commission to investigate possible ways to set
a fixed value for the dollar," the platform would say, according
to draft language provided to Reuters by a Republican National
Committee official who declined to be named.
Marsha Blackburn, a Republican congresswoman from Tennessee
and co-chair of the platform committee, was quoted earlier in
the day as saying these points were not an effort to placate
libertarian Representative Ron Paul and the delegates he picked
up during his campaign for the party's nomination.
"These were adopted because they are things that Republicans
agree on," Blackburn told the Times. "The House (of
Representatives) recently passed a bill on this, and this is
something that we think needs to be done."
The Republicans are finalizing their platform, a non binding
statement of principles that will come up for a vote at the
convention at which Mitt Romney is expected to get the nod as
President Barack Obama's challenger in the Nov. 6 election.