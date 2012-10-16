* Obama team has hundreds of thousands of volunteers, more
offices
* Republicans have built their best ground effort to date
* Lackluster debate performance adds urgency to president's
ground efforts
By Jeff Mason and David Adams
CLEVELAND/MIAMI, Oct 16 From the outside, it
looked like an abandoned storefront in a run-down part of
Cleveland. But inside, dozens of supporters of President Barack
Obama gathered on a recent Sunday for an event that was part
political rally, part religious revival.
"Gotta vote" signs hung from the ceiling and smoke from an
outside grill wafted through the room. Hot dogs, buns, chips and
sugar cookies were laid out on a table for the volunteers, most
of whom were African-American.
"God is not going to allow this man to fail, because of
people like you," radio host Yolanda Adams told the volunteers
who had gathered to make calls and knock on doors, encouraging
neighbors to register and then vote for Obama.
"You're making the world a better place by saying, 'Hey,
have you registered?' " Adams said to shouts of, "That's right!"
and, earlier in her remarks, "Amen!"
If Obama holds off his Republican rival Mitt Romney in the
crucial state of Ohio and goes on to win a tight race, it could
be thanks to roughly 120 such field offices across the state -
and hundreds more nationwide.
They are home to an Obama "ground game" operation that is
sophisticated in identifying potential supporters yet basic in
relying on personal contact from neighbors to register potential
voters and help get them to the polls.
Democrats say the breadth of Obama's organization is
unprecedented in national politics - a claim that draws
skepticism from Republicans, who have built a large
get-out-the-vote operation of their own.
One thing is clear, however: Obama's organization - which
his campaign says involves hundreds of thousands of people
nationwide - reflects the power of incumbency.
Some of Obama's local offices never closed after the
historic 2008 election that made him the nation's first black
president. As a result, Obama is viewed even by some Republicans
as having an advantage in on-the-ground organization, the
trench-warfare part of a national campaign.
That is especially crucial now, with early voting under way
and the campaigns blanketing key states such as Ohio, Florida
and Virginia with television ads.
Obama needs such edge at a time when the economy, although
showing signs of life, continues to struggle. His lackluster
performance in his first debate with Romney on Oct. 3, which
gave the Republican a lift in the polls, has increased the
urgency for results from the operation built by Obama campaign
manager Jim Messina.
"We've got a stronger organization on the ground than we did
in 2008," said White House adviser David Plouffe, Obama's
campaign manager four years ago. "What Jim's built here is ...
going to break new ground organizationally and technologically."
REPUBLICANS BUILD THEIR OWN MODEL
Messina told the Democratic National Convention five weeks
ago that the campaign and its supporters had made 43 million
calls and registered more than 1 million voters, more than
Democrats registered in 2008.
Republican officials, alarmed by Obama's operation, have
made a point of building the party's most extensive ground
organization to date. Since Romney clinched the Republican
nomination in the spring, nearly 108,000 volunteers nationwide
have made close to 40 million "voter contacts" and knocked on
about 7.5 million doors, a party official said.
"Our ground game is better than their ground game," said
Rick Wiley, political director for the Republican National
Committee, who questioned why Romney folks were not crossing
paths with Obama's volunteer army.
"When you knock on 4 million doors in battleground states,
you would think that our ... volunteers would run into the Obama
folks," Wiley said. "But we're just not seeing them."
Wiley's comment could be political gamesmanship, but the
voter-targeting tactics used by each side could help explain why
many Obama and Romney volunteers do not cross paths.
The campaigns often focus on areas that are solidly
Democratic or Republican to try to make sure reliable party
supporters go to the polls.
At a phone bank in the Toledo area a day after the Cleveland
canvassing event, Obama volunteers worked through long lists of
people in surrounding neighborhoods. Signs on the walls
encouraged them not to leave messages, not to read scripts
mechanically and not to stay on the phone too long.
Volunteer numbers are rising, and a bell rings in the office
when a call recipient agrees to become an Obama volunteer. Not
all of the calls end well for the campaign, though.
"You're undecided, huh?" Maggie Whitman, 80, said to one
person on her call list. She encouraged the voter to tune in to
the first presidential debate - the one in which a subdued Obama
did not fare so well.
Republicans say their ground game has improved after
Romney's debate performance, with new volunteers showing up at
campaign offices and more people seeking yard signs and bumper
stickers to support the former Massachusetts governor.
No Republican has ever been elected president without
winning Ohio, which has 18 of the 270 electoral votes needed to
clinch victory in the state-by-state race for the White House.
The RealClearPolitics average of recent polls has Obama leading
in Ohio by less than 2 percentage points.
SEEKING 'UNLIKELY VOTERS'
The campaigns and their allies have spent millions of
dollars this year on research about voters and their tendencies.
Among other things, the campaigns have used demographic
reports from companies that track consumers' spending habits and
social network activity to help identify "unlikely voters" -
those who probably will not cast a ballot in the Nov. 6 election
and rarely have in previous elections.
For unlikely voters, personal contact from a campaign
staffer can be key to reinforcing the notion that their vote
matters and that it is worth their time to vote.
"Sophisticated campaigns know that there are voters who, if
they are left to their own devices, they won't turn out," said
Christopher Mann, a political scientist at the University of
Miami. "Changing that behavior and getting those people to the
polls is what it's all about."
At the meeting in Cleveland last month, Obama volunteers got
tips on how to bring more people into the Democrats' fold.
"We want to remind you that felons can vote - past felons,
current, (and) waiting-to-be-sentenced," said Eletrice Harris,
an Obama staff member, referring to Ohio's law that prevents
felons from voting only if they are behind bars on Election Day.
"We need to get them registered," Harris said, "because if
they are not incarcerated on November the 6th, they can vote."
AN INCUMBENT'S ADVANTAGE
Felons, of course, make up only a tiny portion of the
electorate that the Obama campaign is targeting.
Obama's Chicago-based team is trying to make up for
Romney's big lead among white men by making appeals to several
other groups, including women, Hispanics and young voters.
Labor unions, a Democratic stronghold, have helped Obama's
campaign by registering 68,181 new union voters in Ohio and
450,000 nationwide since March 2011, according to the AFL-CIO.
Obama's campaign has invested heavily in Ohio; its roughly
120 offices there are more than it has in any other state.
Romney's team, which has 40 offices, casts the Obama group's
focus on office numbers as a public relations ploy.
"I'm not interested in building an organization for the sake
of public relations," said Scott Jennings, Ohio state director
for Romney's campaign. "I'm interested in building an
organization for the sake of voter contact."
But Jennings acknowledges that the Democrats' head start in
building a ground network gave them an advantage.
"The advantage of being an incumbent president is that you
can start early," Jennings said, calling what the Republican
team has built since last spring "incredible."
For both campaigns, a priority of the ground game is to lock
in the support of those who vote early or by absentee ballot.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Sunday indicated that Obama held a
significant lead among those who have voted early so far.
FIGHTING APATHY IN FLORIDA
Such positive signs for Democrats on early and absentee
voting might not necessarily lead to victories.
In Florida, another coveted state where both campaigns are
battling on the ground and the airwaves, the Obama campaign's
ground game is bigger and better organized than it was in 2008.
Democrats in the state point to reports that they have
nearly matched Republicans in the number of people voting
absentee. In the 2008 election, the Republican advantage among
such voters was 16 percentage points.
But recent polls have indicated that Romney could be
building a lead in Florida. The RealClearPolitics average of
polls gives the Republican a lead of nearly 3 percentage points
in Florida, which is worth 29 electoral votes to the winner.
Obama's ground game in Florida has three weeks to try to
reverse Romney's momentum before the Nov. 6 election. The battle
will be fought by Obama volunteers such as Eric Varsallo, a team
leader in the campaign's office in the Midtown section of Miami.
Varsallo said volunteers run into a lot of apathy from
people who "don't feel that their votes count."
But he says an in-person conversation with a campaign
volunteer can change that.
"When they see our positive energy and how we believe in it,
it rubs off," he said. "It's contagious."