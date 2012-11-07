* Obama re-election ends threat of wholesale healthcare
repeal
* Reform law still faces challenges in Congress deficit talk
* Medicare debate may have helped the president
By David Morgan and Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 President Barack Obama's
re-election victory eliminates the possibility of a wholesale
repeal for his healthcare reform law, but still leaves questions
about how much of his signature domestic policy achievement will
be implemented as the national political focus shifts to the
debt and deficit.
The 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which
represents the biggest overhaul of the $2.8 trillion U.S.
healthcare system since the 1960s, aims to extend health
coverage to more than 30 million uninsured Americans beginning
in January 2014.
Republican challenger Mitt Romney had vowed to repeal the
law if elected, calling it a costly government expansion despite
the fact that the reforms are based on healthcare legislation he
signed as governor of Massachusetts.
"There's sort of an immediate acceptance that this law will
stay in place in some meaningful way," said Chris Jennings, a
top healthcare adviser to former Democratic President Bill
Clinton. "It's sort of like a big barrier has been removed."
Obama still faces challenges in Congress. Republicans who
retained control of the House of Representatives are expected to
press for healthcare reform concessions, including delaying and
scaling back a planned expansion of the Medicaid program for the
poor, during intense negotiations to cut the federal deficit
that will begin later this month.
But Julie Barnes, director of healthcare policy at the
Bipartisan Policy Center, said Tuesday's victory should give the
president added leverage to set the healthcare segment of any
deficit-cutting compromise on terms largely his own.
"President Obama has the opportunity to make bold leadership
moves toward a bipartisan compromise on healthcare and the
economy," she said. "He has the standing to demand that each
party see the investment all Americans have in reforming our
broken healthcare system."
DID MEDICARE HELP OBAMA?
Another healthcare issue, Medicare, may have helped Obama on
his way to reelection.
The victory included wins in swing states where analysts
predicted senior citizens motivated by the campaign's Medicare
debate could impact a close contest. The list includes Ohio,
Pennsylvania, Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.
Obama and his allies vigorously attacked Romney's Medicare
reform plan, which would convert the popular healthcare program
for the elderly and disabled from providing guaranteed benefits
to giving beneficiaries a fixed payment to help them purchase
their own health coverage.
Polls have long shown older Americans opposing the idea by
margins of 2-to-1, though it was unclear to what extent that
opposition translated into votes.
Major provisions of the Affordable Care Act call for
cooperation from individual U.S. states, including the Medicaid
expansion and the introduction of subsidized health insurance
exchanges for individuals to buy their own coverage.
Governors and legislatures in as many as a half-dozen
Republican-majority states oppose those plans and can refuse to
act on them.
Other states may be ill-prepared for implementation but
could begin to take action now that repeal is no longer a
threat. States have until Nov. 16 to say whether they intend to
set up their own exchanges. Most will need to partner with the
federal government to have one ready by 2014.
Soon after U.S. television networks projected Obama the
victor, reform advocates called on the Obama administration to
encourage state support for Medicaid by assuring governors and
legislatures that $930 billion in federal funds for financing
the expansion will be pumped into struggling state budgets.
"This guarantee is essential for governors as they decide
whether their programs should cover more low-income adults. It
is therefore crucial that upcoming federal budget decisions give
governors clear assurances that this funding is stable and won't
be reduced," said Ron Pollack of Families USA, a Medicaid
advocacy group.
The healthcare law that Republicans deride as "Obamacare"
already has survived repeated attacks and emerged mostly intact.
The Supreme Court upheld the reforms in a landmark June
ruling, but empowered states to opt out of the planned Medicaid
expansion without losing federal funding for current programs.
The reform law is still the subject of about two-dozen
lawsuits seeking to overturn a requirement that
church-affiliated institutions cover birth control for
employees.