POLAND, Ohio, July 6 U.S. President Barack Obama
accused Republican rival Mitt Romney of kowtowing to
conservatives when he changed his position on what to call the
healthcare reform provision that requires people to buy
insurance.
Obama said Romney had defended the "individual mandate" as a
penalty when he backed it as part of healthcare reform in
Massachusetts as governor, but changed his tune on the national
healthcare law after criticism from fellow Republicans.
"The guy I'm running against tried this in Massachusetts and
it's working just fine, even though now he denies it," Obama
told a campaign event during a two-day bus tour of Ohio and
Pennsylvania, battleground states that will be vital to the
outcome of the Nov. 6 election.
The individual mandate, which demands everyone who can
afford to buy health insurance does so or face a fine, was
upheld as constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court last week
after a majority of the court judged this fee was allowed under
Congress's power to tax.
The decision handed Obama a major political victory by
preserving the cornerstone of his signature healthcare reform
but Republicans have attacked the provision as a tax hike.
"The fact that a whole bunch of Republicans in Washington
suddenly said this is a tax - for six years, he said it wasn't,
and now he suddenly reversed himself," Obama told WLWT
television in Cincinnati in an interview broadcast Friday.
"And so, the question becomes 'Are you doing that because of
politics? Are you abandoning a principle that you fought for six
years simply because you're getting pressure for two days?'"
Obama said. The interview, conducted on Thursday, was among six
Obama gave to local television stations while on the bus trip.
On Monday, Romney senior adviser Eric Fehrnstrom said Romney
believed the Obama healthcare law carried a "penalty."
Fehrnstrom said the fee charged to those without coverage
under Romney's Massachusetts healthcare plan was considered a
penalty, not a tax, remarks that put his boss at odds with the
views of other Republicans.
On Wednesday, Romney changed course in a CBS interview.
"The Supreme Court has the final word, and their final word
is that Obamacare is a tax," he said. "So it's a tax. They
decided it was constitutional. So it is a tax, and it's
constitutional."
A Romney spokeswoman did not directly address Obama's
characterization of Romney as a flip-flopper.
"Mitt Romney believes Obamacare is a job-killing law that
raises a whole series of taxes, cuts Medicare, and gets between
patients and their doctors. In order to repeal Obamacare, we
must replace President Obama," said Amanda Henneberg.
