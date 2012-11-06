* Some big-name Romney backers will be watching from Boston
* Superstorm Sandy scuttled some election-night party plans
* Many hedge fund managers mum on where they will be
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Katya Wachtel and Lauren Tara
LaCapra
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Nov 6 There is one group of
voters Mitt Romney should win in a landslide in Tuesday's U.S.
presidential election: hedge fund managers.
Most of the best-known hedge fund managers threw their
support and, more importantly, their dollars behind the
Republican presidential hopeful long ago.
Now, some heavyweights of the $2 trillion industry plan to
break out the champagne and party in style Tuesday night as they
cheer on their man at events in Boston, New York and even Las
Vegas, according to people familiar with the Romney campaign and
some of the big contributors.
Julian Robertson, a billionaire hedge fund manager who
helped launch the careers of more than a dozen other money
managers, will be in Boston, where Romney and his family will be
watching the results come in.
Robertson and Romney have known each other for decades,
going back to when Romney was running Bain Capital and
Robertson's Tiger Management was one of the largest hedge funds
around. At the height of Tiger's success, the fund was
overseeing more than $20 billion.
Conventional wisdom suggests that if Romney defeats
President Barack Obama, he will be less likely to raise taxes on
the rich and will ease off on tough regulation of Wall Street.
The stock market is expected to rise as a result.
It is a scenario that appeals to many hedge fund managers,
many of whom feel Obama has demonized Wall Street and the rich
in general while backing tougher regulations on the financial
sector.
Joining Robertson in Boston will be other big donors to the
Romney campaign, including New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and
controversial casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who has emerged as
one of the biggest contributors to Republican candidates this
year.
Anthony Scaramucci, founder of investment firm Skybridge
Capital, organizer of the popular SALT hedge fund conference in
Las Vegas and a long-time Romney supporter, is also heading to
Boston. Paul Singer, who runs the $20 billion Elliott Associates
hedge fund and has been another strong Romney supporter, was
invited to spend the evening in Boston but his plans are
unknown.
People familiar with the campaign say Romney's biggest
donors and fundraisers will be attending a private party at the
Westin Hotel next to the Boston Convention and Exposition
Center, where Romney is scheduled to speak after the election
results are announced.
PAULSON
But not all of Romney's most loyal backers in the hedge fund
world are traveling to Beantown.
A Republican political adviser said less prominent Wall
Street fundraisers for Romney will be gathering at Brinkley's
Station, a bar and restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side. It
is unclear who will be attending that event, or what will be on
the menu, but Brinkley's features a $23.75 lobster club sandwich
and $12 Bloody Marys.
John Paulson, who made billions betting on the collapse of
the U.S. housing market, is hosting a small election party at
his Upper East Side townhouse. Paulson, whose Paulson & Co hedge
funds have endured two rough years, has long been a reliable
host for Romney events, throwing parties for the candidate at
his summer and regular residences.
Hurricane Sandy, which has caused devastation and hardship
throughout the New York metropolitan area, has caused other
money managers to alter their election-night plans.
One partner at a New York-based hedge fund with more than
$10 billion under management had planned to host a party for
both Republicans and Democrats at his Lower Manhattan apartment.
But after Sandy hit, the soiree was canceled because there was
too much damage to the host's apartment, according to a person
who had been invited to the event.
Money manager Jason Ader, who gained prominence as a Wall
Street gaming analyst and is backing Romney, had been planning
to travel to Las Vegas for an election night "watch party" at
the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino.
But in the aftermath of Sandy, Ader says he has decided to
stay home. The manager of Ader Investment Management, which
provides funding to small hedge funds, "will vote and watch at
home with my young kids and educate them about the process and
the returns," he said.
The Venetian is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp, a casino and
hotel company that is led by Adelson, and Ader is a board
member. The invite for the party promises "remarks" by "special
guests." A company spokeswoman declined to comment on the guest
list.
Representatives for a number of other prominent Romney
supporters in the hedge fund industry, such as Citadel's Kenneth
Griffin and Third Point's Dan Loeb, declined to comment on how
they plan to spend election night.
Robertson and Griffin have each donated more than $1 million
to a Romney-friendly SuperPAC called Restore Our Future,
campaign records show.
On the Democratic side, the big election-night parties will
be in Chicago, where the Obama campaign is based. Mark Gilbert,
a director at Barclays Wealth, the private banking arm of
Barclays Plc, plans to attend a big Chicago event, according to
a person who knows the Florida-based banker.
The few prominent hedge fund managers backing Obama appear
to be taking a low-key approach to election night, especially in
New York. A person close to Marc Lasry, founder of Avenue
Capital Group, who has hosted fundraisers for Obama in the past,
is not planning anything special tonight.
The smaller celebrations from Democratic-leaning money
managers may be a reflection of the much larger amount of
support Romney is getting from the industry.
But even some who favor Romney say they see no reason to get
together with friends to celebrate because they expect Obama to
be reelected.
David Hinman, chief investment officer of SW Asset
Management, a Newport Beach, California-based investment firm,
said in an email: "100 percent Obama wins; no reason to party."