By Andrew Quinn
| DILI, Sept 6
Clinton sipped coffee at a bean-processing plant nearly 10,000
miles away in East Timor around the time her husband delivered a
speech to the Democratic convention, but she watched a recording
and said it was "great".
Clinton woke up and smelt the coffee in Asia's newest nation
after an overnight flight from Beijing as former President Bill
Clinton delivered a rousing nomination speech for President
Barack Obama in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Hillary Clinton and Obama were rivals for the Democratic
nomination in 2008 and she has been talked about as a possible
candidate for the presidency in 2016.
"It's a great honour for him (Bill Clinton) to be nominating
the president and I'm delighted to be here in Timor Leste (East
Timor) on behalf of the United States," she told a news
conference. She later said she had spoken to her husband after
his speech.
"This is the first convention that I have missed in many,
many years. For decades, secretaries of state have not attended
political conventions because of the non-partisan nature of our
foreign policy. I think it's a good rule. It's one that I
certainly accepted."
Clinton held talks with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and
President Taur Matan Ruak in the capital Dili, which is around
9,962 miles (16,000 km) from Charlotte across the Pacific Ocean.
Her visit was part of a trip to east Asia.
She also toured a USAID-funded coffee finishing plant, a
symbol of the country's second-largest export which generates
some $10 million per year.
Women workers in pink and purple uniforms sorted coffee
beans rolling off simple conveyor belts. The plant's walls were
lined with huge sacks of coffee, much of it destined for the
U.S. coffee giant Starbucks, which is a major customer.
"It's delicious," Clinton said following the tour.
East Timor is one of Asia's poorest nations. It celebrated
10 years of independence from Indonesia earlier this year.