By Andy Sullivan
| ORLANDO, Florida, April 22
ORLANDO, Florida, April 22 The conservative
advocacy groups backed by the billionaire brothers Charles and
David Koch are known mostly for spending millions of dollars to
pelt Democratic candidates with negative television ads.
But this year, one Koch-backed group is using a softer touch
to try to win over part of the nation's booming Hispanic
population, which has overwhelmingly backed Democrats in recent
elections. The group, known as The Libre Initiative, is
sponsoring English classes, driver's license workshops and other
social programs to try to build relationships with Hispanic
voters in cities from Arizona to Florida - even as the group
targets Democratic lawmakers with hard-edged TV ads.
Taking a cue from liberal groups that have been active in
Hispanic neighborhoods for decades, Libre says it aims to use
these events to build support for small-government ideas in
communities that typically support big-government ideals.
"If they trust us, they may seek our opinion on something
else," said Michael Barrera, a former Bush administration
official who now works for Libre, which says it has built a
mailing list of 90,000 people during the past three years.
Libre's task is complicated by Republican lawmakers'
reluctance to act on a proposed overhaul of the United States'
immigration laws and the harsh rhetoric used by some Republicans
that many Americans have seen as anti-Hispanic or
anti-immigrant, pollsters say.
And even as Libre launches an ad campaign that paints
President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act as an expensive
failure, Obamacare remains more popular among Hispanics than it
is in the overall population.
Democrats who are struggling to counter waves of
Koch-financed attack ads ahead of the November 4 congressional
elections say Libre is a front group for wealthy donors who care
little about the needs of Hispanics. As a group, Hispanics are
less affluent and less educated than the overall U.S.
population.
At a recent Hispanic business fair in Orlando, Libre set up
panel discussions on family-owned businesses and the
shortcomings of Obamacare. Neither event drew much of an
audience, but by the end of the day Libre had added 150 names to
its mailing list.
Several of those who signed up said they were drawn in by
the chance to win a tablet computer that was raffled off by
Libre, rather than any enthusiasm for conservative ideas. None
said they were aware of Libre's conservative agenda.
"That's a politics group? I didn't know that. I thought they
work in computers," said retiree Rosa Vacaliuc, a self-described
liberal Democrat.
HELP FOR REPUBLICANS?
Libre is officially nonpartisan, but its policies largely
line up with the Republican agenda. Libre's ads are focused on
races in the 435-seat U.S. House of Representatives, where
Republicans are likely to keep their majority in the elections.
Other Koch-backed groups are focused more on the 100-seat
Senate, where Republicans need a net gain of six seats to take
control of the chamber from Democrats.
Republicans could use help in appealing to Hispanics, a
voting bloc that accounted for a record 1 in 10 voters in 2012
and that could double in size within a generation.
Since Republican Mitt Romney won only 27 percent of the
Hispanic vote in the presidential race two years ago, the party
has stepped up efforts to appeal to minority voters.
But many Republican lawmakers' refusal to consider legal
status for the nation's 11 million undocumented immigrants has
undercut that effort, pollsters say.
Libre supports an immigration overhaul, and the group may
run ads this summer targeting some Republicans who oppose it.
But immigration hasn't been a big part of its message lately.
In recent months, Libre has spent $1.4 million on ads taking
four House Democrats to task for supporting Obamacare. The
targeted lawmakers, in Arizona, Florida and Texas, face
competitive elections in districts that are largely Hispanic.
DEEP POCKETS
Groups backed by the Koch brothers and their allies spent
more than $400 million in the 2012 election to help Republicans.
Libre's own budget has more than doubled from the $2.5 million
it reported raising in 2011 and 2012, officials say.
The Arizona Democratic Party has blasted Libre as a "fake
Latino advocacy organization," and other party officials say the
group is doing the bidding of its wealthy donors who are paying
for a blitz of ads against Democrats in the midterm elections.
"I just reject it when I see people who don't legitimately
represent Latino people claim to be the voice for all of us,"
said Richard Elias, a Democratic elected official in Pima
County, Arizona who supports Obamacare.
Daniel Garza, Libre's executive director, said the group's
35-member staff is overwhelmingly Hispanic and does not take
orders from donors.
"The same groups criticize conservatives when they don't
reach out to the Hispanic community, but then they criticize us
when we do outreach to the Hispanic community," he said. "You
can't have it both ways."
Libre's small-government message could appeal to 35 percent
of the Hispanic population at most, said Gary Segura of Latino
Decisions, a nonpartisan polling firm.
It could make headway with some Hispanic voters by
emphasizing small-business concerns and charter schools, two
areas in which many Hispanics are attracted to conservative
principles, Segura said. Charter schools receive public funding
but operate independently of local school systems, allowing them
to use a range of teaching methods.
ARGUING AGAINST SOCIAL PROGRAMS
Libre's Garza acknowledged that until recently,
conservatives had not done much to woo Hispanics.
"I don't see it as a rejection of free-market principles.
It's just an absence of them," he said at the group's new
Arlington, Virginia, headquarters.
Garza, 46, has been a big part of the group's pitch.
The son of a migrant farm worker, Garza entered politics as
a city council member in Toppenish, Washington. He volunteered
on George W. Bush's 2000 presidential campaign and landed a job
in the Interior Department, eventually working his way up to the
White House. He later hosted a political show on Univision, the
Spanish-language TV network.
Garza's life story squares with Libre's argument that
safety-net social programs can hurt the Hispanic community by
sapping individual initiative. Libre opposes an increase in the
minimum wage, for example, and opposes the expansion of the
Medicaid health program for the poor under Obamacare.
Garza said the goal of the group's Obamacare TV ads is to
get vulnerable lawmakers to back away from a law that he says
hurts Hispanics.
The ads have drawn a fierce response from Democrats, who say
Libre's real goal is to drive down turnout in elections and
discourage the 1 in 3 Hispanics who were uninsured before the
law went into effect from signing up for health coverage.
"They're trying to dampen enthusiasm overall," said Rodd
McCloud, campaign manager for Arizona Rep. Ron Barber, one of
the four House Democrats lawmakers targeted by Libre's ads.
Libre has spent $1.4 million on the ads so far, but the full
extent of its involvement in this year's congressional elections
will not come to light until May 2016.
That is because Libre is a "social welfare" organization
under section 501(c)4 of the U.S. tax code, which allows the
group to keep its donors secret and skip the detailed spending
reports that political candidates and committees must file.
Known colloquially as "dark money" groups, organizations set
up under this structure only have to file an annual report long
after the end of their fiscal year.
Libre's only public filing shows that it took in $2.15
million in revenue during the 12 months that ended June 30,
2012. The report does not say where the money came from, but
separate filings show two Koch-backed groups, Freedom Partners
Chamber of Commerce Inc. and TC4 Trust, gave at least $3.8
million to Libre during an 18-month period that includes the
time covered by Libre's report.
Garza confirmed that he had met with Texas billionaire Bob
Rowling at a February conference of Koch donors in Palm Springs,
California, but declined to discuss who was backing the group.
"Let's just say we've gained a lot more interest from a lot
more donors, who have been generous," Garza said.
(Editing by David Lindsey)