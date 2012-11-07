* Boehner warns against raising U.S. tax rates
* New House may look much like the old House
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 The most unpopular U.S. House
of Representatives in modern times was left pretty much
unchanged by voters on Tuesday with control firmly in Republican
hands, according to projections.
A contented House Speaker John Boehner told party faithful
at an election night rally that he and fellow Republicans had
"offered solutions and the American people want solutions and
tonight they responded by renewing our House Republican
majority."
While Boehner said he would work with "any willing partner,"
he warned political opponents that he would continue to battle
against Democratic moves to raise taxes on the rich.
"With this vote the American people also made clear there's
no mandate for raising tax rates," Boehner said.
As election results pointed to a Republican win in the
House, the partisan brand of politics the party practiced for
the past two years appeared not to have seriously damaged its
brand.
When the new House is sworn in next January, it will look
much like the House that nearly brought about government
shutdowns and a historic default on debt in 2011.
The bitter partisanship in the 435-member chamber - a thorn
in Democratic President Barack Obama's side - was thought to
have contributed to record low public approval ratings of
Congress that at one point dipped to 10 percent.
If voters did not like the overall tenor of Congress for the
past two years, they seemed to remain satisfied with their
individual members.
Election results were still coming in, but it appeared as if
Boehner will preside over a House next year that is close to
the 240 Republicans and 190 Democrats who now populate the
"lower chamber." Currently, there also are five vacancies.
The result could mean at least two more years of divided
U.S. government if Obama wins re-election and Democrats retain
control of the "upper chamber," the Senate.
FISCAL DEALMAKING AHEAD?
"The upshot is that the voters are saying to President Obama
and Speaker Boehner: 'Go back to the bargaining table; finish
the deal,'" said David Kendall, a senior fellow at Third Way, a
centrist think tank in Washington.
Kendall was referring to the intensive negotiations Obama
and Boehner held during the summer of 2011, which ultimately
fell apart but were aimed at bringing around $4 trillion in
deficit reductions over 10 years.
Following that breakdown, many congressional leaders said
that only the 2012 elections could settle the
Democratic-Republican dispute over taxes and spending that stood
in the way of an Obama-Boehner handshake.
Tuesday's results might disappoint those who had hoped for
clear marching orders from voters, though, if Obama wins
re-election and Democrats retain their Senate majority.
On election night two years ago, the so-called Tea Party
faction shook Washington's political establishment as
conservative Republicans rode that small-government movement to
a tidal wave victory.
Suddenly, skyrocketing federal debt, which Republicans said
threatened to swamp the struggling economy and hamper job
creation, dominated the national conversation.
It was in large part due to the Tea Party that Republicans
wrested control of the House from then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and
her Democrats.
Two years later, voters displayed some fatigue with the Tea
Party as some of the movement's stars faced difficult
re-election bids.
Even so, Republicans were not expected to abandon the
central tenets of Tea Party ideology.
"There will still be enough Republicans enamored by the Tea
Party idea against raising taxes," said Youngstown State
University political science professor Paul Sracic. "We're
looking at a huge struggle in the lame duck and next year," he
said of the post-election session of Congress and 2013 fights
over tax policy.